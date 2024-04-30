As the OnePlus Nord 4 reaches Geekbench, a launch seems imminent

What you need to know

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be the next mid-range handset introduced in Europe, India, and the U.K.

A handset bearing the CPH2621 model number has hit the Geekbench listing.

The handset is likely equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 SoC and a bigger 5,500mAh battery capacity.

A month ago, we saw the launch of the OnePlus Ace 3V in China, which came with the latest Snapdragon 7 series chip. Its global edition, tentatively dubbed the OnePlus Nord 4, arrives at Geekbench alongside other listings, indicating the launch is likely to happen soon.

According to MySmartPrice, the upcoming mid-range Android handset from OnePlus bearing the CPH2621 model number has been spotted in multiple certification sites, including Geekbench, the Camera FV 5 database, and Eurofins listing.

The Geekbench listing of the OnePlus handset revealed an 1875 single-core rating, and the multi-core test revealed 4934 points. The same listing has shown a 12GB RAM variant of the device and the Adreno 732 GPU, indicating that the upcoming handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 SoC, similar to the OnePlus Ace 3V.

The Eurofins certification in the aforementioned publication further reveals a 5430mAh battery capacity and support for 80W fast charging. This means that the handset will likely have a 5500mAh battery capacity and slower charging speeds, at least when compared to the Ace 3V with 100W fast charge support.

On the other hand, the Camera FV 5 database indicates a 50MP primary camera with OIS, f/1.9 aperture, and 26.9mm focal length. The device will likely also have a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The other likely details of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 based on the OnePlus Ace 3V in China include a 6.74-inch display with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, curved glass design on the rear, support for IP65 rating, stereo dual speakers, 12GB/16GB RAM variants accompanied by 256GB/512GB storage options.

With the recent certification spotting and considering the previous launch timeline of the predecessor of the OnePlus Nord 3, we could soon see the Nord 4 launched first in Asian and European regions (likely in July), followed by the U.K. launch. The handset in China started at CNY 1999 (~$ $276) for the base variant, and we can expect similar price points in other regions.