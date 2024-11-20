A rumored OnePlus 'Flip' could be the Ace up its sleeve next year

What you need to know

OnePlus is rumored to have a clamshell (Flip-style) foldable in the works.

The device's specifications are still unknown; however, it could arrive in Q2 2025 under the company's Ace series.

Early Flip rumors claimed OnePlus could pack a telephoto and macro camera into the device.

Rumors are surfacing once again about the potential for a new foldable form factor from OnePlus.

The latest rumors stem from known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) who states OnePlus could produce a "Flip" of its own (via 9to5Google). The supposed specifications of this clamshell device are still unknown. Curiously, DCS claims OnePlus could launch this new foldable under its "Ace" series.

Additionally, the tipster states the Chinese OEM could see a "tentative" launch of this device in Q2 2025.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Rumors of a potential "OnePlus Flip" are nothing new and the most recent one surfaced earlier this year, stating one was on the way. A leaker claimed OnePlus was "gearing up" to debut a clamshell foldable to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6. Similar to what users hope for in DCS' recent rumor thread on Weibo, the "OnePlus Flip" may debut with a telephoto lens and a macro camera.

Moreover, there was speculation that OPPO's Find N3 Flip could influence the design and caliber of a OnePlus variant. That wouldn't be surprising as these two companies lean heavily on one another when designing phones.

However, one thing to consider is the leaker's recent suggestion that a OnePlus Flip could fall under its Ace series. Devices under that moniker are typically mid-range devices with slightly toned-down specs, like the Ace 3 from January. This, of course, encourages a more cost-conscious appeal for the devices, which makes us think OnePlus could have Samsung and its (alleged) Galaxy Z Flip FE in its sights.

OnePlus was also wrapped up in a curious rumor that claimed it, alongside OPPO, could exit the foldable game. Let's not forget that OnePlus didn't release a second-generation version of its Open foldable in 2024. The company reportedly delayed its launch with rumors claiming it will seek a Q1 2025 launch for an "Open 2" with wireless charging capabilities.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nothing is confirmed for sure, meaning we're going to have to wait and see what happens next year.