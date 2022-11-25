OnePlus Ace 2 specs leak, slight battery increase and a Snapdragon SoC

What you need to know

Leaks have surfaced about the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2.

The Ace 2 is rumored to switch to the Sony IMX890 sensor and potentially keeping its main shooter at 50MP.

OnePlus' next Ace iteration is also rumored to contain the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The specifications for the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 have leaked and they detail what could be a change in chipset and a slight modification to its primary shooter's sensor.

The alleged specification for the OnePlus Ace 2 were tweeted by Yogesh Brar (via Notebook Check). According to their tweet, the Ace 2 is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The device may also offer a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the Ace 2 is rumored to contain a 16MP lens for those personal shots.

The OnePlus Ace 2 could feature last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. Brar on Twitter also floated some numbers regarding the upcoming device's RAM/internal storage variations. Interested parties could see RAM sizes at 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB. Its internal storage may only come in two sizes: 128GB and 256GB.

It also looks like Ace 2 owners could be treated to a 5,000mAh battery and 100W charging. Additionally, users of the new phone could see ColorOS 13 (Android 13) right out of the box.

The OnePlus Ace was released earlier this year during the spring. That device utilized MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. Through these leaks, it seems like OnePlus could be eyeing a potential switch in SoC, one that has also become a "past-gen" SoC considering the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has just launched.

These leaks in regard to the Ace 2's display aren't that different as the first iteration of the device featured specs are nearly identical to the current rumors.

For the battery, the OnePlus Ace contained a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. The device could reach a 50% charge within 5 minutes of being plugged in. In comparison, the Ace 2 could see its battery size increased but its charging wattage could be slightly reduced when you look at the first Ace.

It's unclear at the moment what this will mean for the device's charging capabilities, although, it would make sense that OnePlus is still interested in providing good battery efficiency as it conducted a U.S.-baed survey on the subject.