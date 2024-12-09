OnePlus 13 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: To buy a Pixel now, or to wait for OnePlus?

OnePlus 13 Check Amazon OnePlus' most premium phone yet By all indications, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite is a monster chipset, and it's powering the brand-new OnePlus 13. Aside from the spec bump, which includes configurations with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, the OnePlus 13 finally has a mostly-flat display. Plus, it's running OxygenOS 15 (based on Android 15). For now, this phone is only available in China, but it will launch globally in January 2025. For Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

OxygenOS 15 (based on Android 15) at launch

Fast, 100W wired charging speeds

Slick black, blue, and white colorways

Mostly flat display is a much-needed change Against Could cost more than the OnePlus 12

Not as many AI features as the Pixel 9 Pro XL

Likely not available for purchase through US carriers Google Pixel 9 Pro XL View at Best Buy View at Amazon View at Visible Google's biggest and brightest Google's Tensor G4 chipset might not be the most powerful on the block, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL makes up for that with clever optimization and excellent Google AI features. You also get top-notch build quality, a great display, and a standout camera system. Plus, it's available now, and you don't have to wait in order to buy one. For Plenty of Google AI features, from Gemini to Pixel Screenshots

Tensor G4 is (mostly) good enough for daily use

Seven years of OS upgrades guaranteed

Improved charging speeds

A standout camera system Against Fast charging still can't touch OnePlus

Tensor G4 will lose to Snapdragon 8 Elite every time

Some may find the boxy Pixel 9 Pro XL uncomfortable to hold

The tradition of OnePlus' staggered flagship launches continues, and the OnePlus 13 is the worst-kept secret in tech. While the OnePlus 13 won't be officially unveiled in North America until January, it's already available in China, and that means we know almost everything about it. So, how does it compare to Google's best Android flagship, the Pixel 9 Pro XL?

For now, a big unknown is the price of the OnePlus 13 in the US, which will likely be a significant factor in whether it's better or worse than the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Historically, OnePlus phones have been cheaper than most other flagships, but that isn't guaranteed to continue. Both phones have a lot going for them — the Pixel 9 Pro XL has software and AI, meanwhile the OnePlus 13 has raw power and better hardware — and we're here to help you decide which is right for you.

OnePlus 13 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Design

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The OnePlus 13 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL couldn't look more different, or at least, they're as different as two smartphones can be in 2024. While both are fairly rectangular with slight curves around the corners, they're differentiated by their camera housings. OnePlus went with its unmistakable circular camera housing, which holds the triple-camera system and flash. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a pill-shaped camera bar at the top of the phone's back. Additionally, the camera circle on the back of the OnePlus 13 isn't symmetrically positioned.

Both phones have similar screen sizes and dimensions, too. The OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch display and measures 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5-8.9 mm. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch panel with dimensions of 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm. In other words, these two devices will feel pretty similar in the hand, although the OnePlus 13 is marginally larger.

Technically, the OnePlus 13 is more durable than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, as it is rated IP69 for dust and water resistance. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is only rated for IP68, but you should know that the difference probably won't matter. IP68 still covers brief submersion in shallow water, and IP69 only takes that a step further, offering protection against high-pressure and high-temperature water jet sprays. You probably won't ever need that level of water resistance on your phone, though it certainly can't hurt.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 13 can either be equipped with a glass back or an eco-leather silicone polymer back. It'll be available in black, blue, and white colorways. The Pixel 9 Pro XL comes in a few more colors and is only available with a glass back. You can choose from Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian colorways.

It's worth noting that, at 210 or 213 grams, the OnePlus 13 will feel noticeably heavier than the 199-gram Pixel 9 Pro XL.

OnePlus 13 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: OnePlus / Weibo)

A theme of this comparison will be that the OnePlus 13 will often win on the spec sheet, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL may still be the winner in daily use. For example, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which uses the same custom Oryon cores that Qualcomm developed for its laptop-class chips. By comparison, the Tensor G4 chip in the Pixel 9 Pro XL is significantly less powerful, even if it may be better optimized for Google's hardware.

It's a similar story for the display. The sizes are similar, at 6.82 inches for OnePlus 13 and 6.8 inches for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. They're also both OLED screens capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. However, the OnePlus 13 will be brighter thanks to its 4,500-nit peak brightness rating. The Pixel 9 Pro XL tops out at 3,000 nits. If past OnePlus phones are any indication of the OnePlus 13's brightness, the difference between these two displays should be noticeable in daily use.

Both phones use hole-punch, front-facing cameras. The OnePlus 13 has a 32MP, f/2.4 lens, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 42MP, f/2.2 lens. We'll have to test these phones side-by-side for ourselves before we tell you which camera is best.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category OnePlus 13 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Google Tensor G4 Display 6.82-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 4,500 nits peak brightness 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 120Hz LTPO OLED (1-120Hz), 2992 x 1344, HDR, 3000 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 240Hz PWM dimming Memory 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB 16GB Storage Up to 1TB (UFS 4.0) Up to 1TB Battery 6,000 mAh 5,060mAh Charging 100W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless, 5W reverse wired 37W wired charging, 23W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Operating System OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) Android 14 (upgradeable) Rear cameras 50MP, f/1.6 main; 50MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 50 MP, f/2.6 periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom) 50MP, f/1.68 main; 48MP, f/1.7 wide; 48MP, f/2.8 periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom) Front camera 32 MP, f/2.4 wide hole-punch camera 42MP, f/2.2 wide hole-punch camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, NFC Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2, Physical and eSIM, Satellite SOS Dimensions 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm or 8.9 mm 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm Weight 210 or 213 g 199g IP rating IP68/IP69 IP68 Colors Black, Blue, White Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian

For the rear cameras, there are a lot of similarities. Both phones use a 50MP main camera with similar apertures. Additionally, the OnePlus 13's 50MP ultra wide camera and the Pixel 9 Pro XL's 48MP wide camera match up well. However, there's a big difference in zoom performance. The Pixel 9 Pro XL provides 5x optical zoom, while the OnePlus 13 only provides 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus continues its battery and charging dominance with the OnePlus 13. It brings a massive 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging. The Pixel 9 Pro XL's 5,060mAh battery and 37W wired charging speeds are fine, but don't compare to the OnePlus 13's offerings.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 13 and Pixel 9 Pro XL both support Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and NFC. The former supports Bluetooth 5.4, while the latter only supports Bluetooth 5.3.

OnePlus 13 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Software and performance

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The OnePlus 13 will launch with OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15. It'll get security updates for five years, but OxygenOS upgrades for only four years. That's a low number, considering Google offers seven years of full OS upgrades on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, you may not want to make a purchasing decision based on software support alone because we don't know what Android will look like on the Pixel 9 Pro XL in seven years. It's still a gamble.

One area where the Pixel 9 Pro XL decisively beats the OnePlus 13 is in AI. From features like Circle to Search to apps like Pixel Screenshots to features like Add Me — the Pixel has it all. While OnePlus is starting to catch up, if you want AI, you should still buy a Pixel.

OnePlus 13 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: OnePlus)

For now, the "sure thing" recommendation is the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It's a rock-solid phone at a decent price with tons of software support. We still haven't tried the OnePlus 13 for ourselves and are missing key details about the handset, namely its US pricing. As such, it's impossible to recommend the OnePlus 13 today.

However, I'm optimistic that the OnePlus 13 — with a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and better hardware in a few key areas — could dethrone the Pixel 9 Pro XL when it launches in January. If you can wait a month to see what the OnePlus 13 will hold, you should.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL View at Best Buy View at Amazon View at Visible The best Android you can buy right now Don't want to wait? The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is hands-down the best Android phone you can buy today. It's possible OnePlus or Samsung might usurp the Pixel 9 Pro XL with their own new flagships next month. Even still, this Google phone will be a top option through 2025.