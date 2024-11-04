Drop everything! My favorite budget phone just got a HUGE price drop ahead of Black Friday

Earlier this year, OnePlus dropped an unexpectedly incredible budget-minded phone and now the OnePlus 12R is at one of best prices we've ever seen. Best Buy is selling it for a cool $70 off, making this legit flagship killer phone and even more killer price just after Halloween.

As Harish said in his OnePlus 12R review, this is the return of the "flagship killer" that OnePlus became famous for. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside is faster than anything else you'll find at this price, and OnePlus's famous ultra-fast charging tech means you'll never have battery anxiety again.

Seriously, 20 minutes on the included charger and you're good to go for an entire day. It's game-changing in the best of ways, and it'll make you completely forget about worrying about battery life ever again.

OnePlus 12R: was $499 now $429 at Best Buy Get the phone you want for a lot less including blazing-fast charging, a processor that can handle anything you throw at it, an incredibly eye-friendly OLED screen, and more for $70 off on Best Buy.

Aside from amazing processing power and battery life, the OnePlus 12R features one of the most eye-friendly OLED screens on the market. Forget Apple, Google, or Samsung, OnePlus has gone out of its way to ensure that the OnePlus 12R won't give you headaches or eye aches with its fantastic anti-flicker technology.

For folks like me who are particularly sensitive to the harsh dimming methods often employed in LED technology, this phone has been a life saver.

Beyond that, OnePlus's Oxygen OS software is filled to the brim with features and a UI you're going to love. You'll get all the same features as the more expensive OnePlus 12, plus great software support for the next four years including three major Android updates.

In fact, the Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15 open beta was just released for the OnePlus 12 and 12R, making them the first Android phones in the U.S. to receive Android 15 immediately after Google Pixel phones.

Wondering about the rest of the phone? Don't worry, because OnePlus' build quality and haptics are among the best in the industry. This one sports an IP64 water and dust resistance rating, so it's good to go for sandy beaches and rainy days; just don't submerge it in the water for a long time.

Plus, the camera is surprisingly capable given the price, going toe-to-toe with the more expensive OnePlus 12 in my camera tests.