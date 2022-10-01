OnePlus 11R leak suggests it will get this year's best Qualcomm processor

What you need to know

The OnePlus 11R's specs have been leaked.

OnePlus' next upper mid-range phone could come with 100W fast charging support.

The device will also reportedly include Qualcomm's most powerful chipset so far.

OnePlus released its mid-tier flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10R, earlier this year, but a new leak suggests that the company is planning to launch its successor before the end of 2022.

MySmartPrice (opens in new tab), in collaboration with prolific leaker @OnLeaks, has spilled the beans on the specs of the OnePlus 11R, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. According to the leak, the next-generation handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. If this pans out, the device will give many of this year's best Android phones a run for their money.

Inside, the phone is tipped to include up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10R's memory is only maxed out at 12GB.

Other than the chipset, the OnePlus 11R appears to share most of its predecessor's specs. The upcoming device is said to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. The OnePlus 10R, on the other hand, has the same battery capacity but only supports 80W fast charging.

But that isn't the only similarity between the upcoming phone and the current model. According to the leak, the OnePlus 11R will have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The OnePlus 11R is also said to have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP front-facing camera is supposed to handle selfies.

It's not certain when the handset will make its official debut, but MySmartPrice speculates that it will arrive before the end of the year.

The latest rumor comes just days after the OnePlus 11 Pro specs were leaked, suggesting that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.