OnePlus 11 could launch with a premium ceramic body, 16GB RAM

What you need to know

Leaks have surfaced, speculating the OnePlus 11 model could feature a ceramic body.

The rumors also say we could be treated to a curved display and a punch-hole front-facing selfie camera in the top left of the device's screen.

The base OnePlus 11 model may contain 16GB RAM and utilize UFS 4.0 storage.

A new leak has surfaced in regard to what the body of the upcoming OnePlus 11 could be.

According to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station's post, the new OnePlus 11 flagship phone could feature a ceramic body. While there are a few different materials a phone can be made from, a ceramic body isn't one that's typically common in North America. The device's rumored body material may also be paired with a metal frame.

The Chinese OEM could be looking at a ceramic back for its upcoming device as a way to assist the phone in remaining cool in your hands. Ceramic is both non-conductive for heat and electricity, making it quite a refreshing phone to hold during those longer screen sessions. Ceramic phones also feel pretty nice in your hands and look quite beautiful, too.

Digital Chat Station then went on to bring up a piece of alleged information that we've previously seen speculated about the supposed OnePlus 11 Pro. They mention the base 11 model could feature 16GB of RAM and may utilize faster UFS 4.0 storage.

It appears we could also be in for a curved display along with the standard punch-hole-style camera nestled at the top left of the device, which would match leaked renders of the alleged OnePlus 11 Pro that were posted in September.

The upcoming flagship phone was also mentioned to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which has already been confirmed by OnePlus. The new chipset will provide the next generation of flagship devices with an advanced AI engine and will take Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to Wi-Fi 7 for double the speed.

It's also been rumored that we could be in for an end-of-2022 date for the launch of OnePlus' next flagship phone. If the OnePlus 11 is indeed looking to fall into the hands of users with a ceramic body, we're not too far off from that potential date.

This material could also differentiate the OnePlus 11 considering many flagship phones are opting to use a sleek glass back, much like the Pixel 7 Pro.