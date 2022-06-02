The next OnePlus flagship might not get the 'Ultra' treatment after all

What you need to know

Rumors have been circulating of a OnePlus 10 Ultra that is set to launch later this year.

New information suggests that such device will instead be called the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus notably skipped out on the OnePlus 9T in 2021, instead launching the OnePlus 9RT in select Asian markets.

If you skipped out on the OnePlus 10 Pro in hopes of a more "Ultra" model that's been rumored later this year, then there's good and bad news. The bad news: it seems we might not actually get the rumored OnePlus 10 Ultra after all.

However, there is some good news. The phone is reportedly just being renamed, ditching the "Ultra" moniker that has, until now, been attached to the rumors. This comes from leaker Max Jambor, who says that OnePlus is bringing back its T variant with its next flagship model.

Final name of the next and only flagship phone coming this year: OnePlus 10T 5GJune 1, 2022 See more

If OnePlus does go this route, it will mark a return of the T-series phones since the OnePlus 8T launched in 2020. Last year, the company skipped out on a 9T, instead launching a OnePlus 9RT that was exclusive to China and India.

Why the name change? It's not clear, although the "Ultra" wasn't exactly official. Perhaps OnePlus doesn't think the device is as ultra as the name would suggest? After all, it would likely be pit against the best Android phones from Samsung with a name like that. Of course, OnePlus might also hope to bank on the popularity of its T-series phones, which have always been some of our favorites.

Whatever the reason, if this is the same rumored device, then it will likely launch with some impressive specs. The "OnePlus 10 Ultra" was tipped to sport the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which seems likely as OnePlus has pledged to launch a phone with the chipset soon. That should give this upcoming device a boost over its current flagship and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, thanks to better efficiency and performance.

Other rumors suggest the phone will also focus on camera improvements, including better zoom capability.

Furthermore, the company could still launch a standard OnePlus 10 with two different variants, according to a tweet from Yogesh Brar. However, that could further complicate OnePlus's confusing lineup this year.