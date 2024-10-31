Nothing unveils the Phone 2a Plus with a glow-up back that shines in the dark

What you need to know

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is a first for Nothing, made with input from fans, while keeping the same internals as the regular model.

The project, which started in March, invited over 900 submissions for new designs, with a few lucky winners collaborating with Nothing.

The phone launches on November 12, with prices set at £399 in the UK, €449 in Europe, and ₹29,999 in India.

Nothing has unveiled a special edition Phone 2a Plus featuring designs from fans, and it lights up in the dark.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is a game-changer as the first Nothing phone made with input from the community, as per the company's forum post. It’s got the same guts as the standard model, but the outside is where things get interesting—especially with a glow-in-the-dark back that gives off an awesome green hue. Nothing also dropped new wallpapers and shiny, revamped packaging to complete the look.

This limited-edition budget Android phone is the result of the Nothing Community Edition Project, a six-month journey where members submitted their creative ideas. Out of more than 900 entries, a few winners got to work directly with Nothing to make their designs a reality.

The project kicked off in March with a four-phase community challenge. Participants took on designing a fresh look, creating custom wallpapers, crafting unique packaging, and coming up with a standout marketing campaign.

Submitted ideas went through careful review, with a chosen few making it into the final design. Community members from the event get priority registration for the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, but it's first-come, first-served for everyone else.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing)

A limited run of these phones—just 1,000 units—will be up for grabs, and registration is now open in eligible regions. Keep in mind, though, that signing up doesn’t lock in a purchase. The device won’t be available in North America.

Meanwhile, customers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines can skip registration and buy the device directly from authorized retailers, though only 25 units are available per country, so it’s best to act fast. In Japan, fans can register for a chance to snag a limited-edition Nothing Phone 2a based on the previous model.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The limited-edition device will be available to purchase on November 12. Availability will vary by region, so check the Nothing website for details on purchase options in your area.

You can also grab the Phone 2a Plus Community Edition in the UK, Europe, and India via Nothing’s website and select retail partners for £399, €449, and ₹29,999, respectively.