Nothing teases a camera button for the Phone 3a ahead of its March reveal

What you need to know

Nothing seemingly teases the existence of a physical camera button on the Phone 3a in a recent image on X.

Apple notably features one on the iPhone 16, which lets users swipe through camera modes and snap photos without touching the display.

Nothing's recent quarterly report confirmed the March 4 date for the Phone 3a, as well as stating the flagship Phone 3 is on course for 2025.

Nothing is ready to get 2025 off on the right foot with the Phone 3a, but first, there's a teaser about a familiar hardware feature.

This week, Nothing posted an official teaser image of the side of the Phone 3a is a glowing white aesthetic (via 9to5Google). The only tagline by the company reads, "Your second memory, one click away." The majority of speculation in the X thread wonders if Nothing has teased a physical camera button for the Phone 3a.

This would let users place the phone in landscape or portrait mode and press the side-mounted button instead of tapping the display.

A camera control button is something Apple features on the iPhone 16 — which would be nice to have on an Android. In Apple's case, users can control and swap between camera modes by slowly swiping along the button before fully pressing to snap a photo.

Nothing ends its teaser with its "Power in Perspective" tagline and when the Phone 3a will debut: 4 March at 10:00 GMT.

Your second memory, one click away.Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/FHhAgzSZBzFebruary 3, 2025

Nothing has been dropping teasers about its next device for a while and one from late January suggests a launch during MWC 2025. Perhaps this isn't too surprising as the company launched the Phone 2a during MWC 2024. There are also those wondering if Nothing's CMF brand could have something in store alongside the Phone 3a.

At the end of January, Nothing held its first quarterly report of 2025, which confirmed the March 4 date for its next product launch. The company also states the upcoming device will be known as the "Nothing Phone 3a Series." Nothing's co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, got candid about the a-series, stating it's designed for people who get "excited about tech" but are also happy with a "great user experience."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Specification rumors about the device suggest it could feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED and a triple-lens array. This setup could involve a 50MP lens, a 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Moreover, tipsters claim the phone could contain a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities.

Considering the a-series is typically a little more budget-conscious, rumors purport that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mid-range chip could power it.