Nothing Phone 3a leak indicates a strong mid-range segment contender

What you need to know

Ahead of the March 4 Nothing event, a new leak reveals the specs of the Phone 3a.

The Phone 3a is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz display.

The device with triple cameras is also hinted to have a glyph interface surrounding the lenses, which include two 50MP lenses and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Nothing recently announced that a new hardware launch is happening this March, although the company directly didn’t confirm what product it is. The teasers hint at a phone launch, likely the Phone 3 or the Phone 3a. New evidence, however, points us to seeing the Phone 3a launch.

The Nothing Phone 3a specs have surfaced online, indicating what to expect from the company’s next mid-range Android handset. The leak comes from X user @gadget_bits (via Gizmochina). The device is likely to bear the A059 model number and be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC—the same chipset that powered the recent Redmi Note 14 Pro.

🚨 ExclusiveNothing Phone (3a)Model number A059- Snapdragon 7s Gen 3- 6.8" FHD+ AMOLED 120hz display - 50mp +50mp 2x telephoto +8mp UW- 32mp front- 5000mAh battery- 45W fast charging- NFC, Glyph lights- Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15Worldwide launch on March 4 pic.twitter.com/1ixtDGmGzlJanuary 28, 2025

The upcoming Phone 3a is also expected to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The recent launch teaser reveals a triple camera visor accompanied by a new glyph interface. The cameras, per the leak, indicate a 50MP primary sensor next to another 50MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

For selfies, however, we can expect a 32MP camera.

Other (rumored) key specs for the Phone 3a include a 5000mAh battery capacity and 45W fast charging support. NFC, alongside the Glyph interface on the back, is also expected. The device will likely ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1 out of the box.

While the leak indicates that it could be a solid mid-range phone on paper, Nothing’s signature design elements are likely to add more value and variety to the segment. We expect more details to pop up right ahead of the March 4 launch event, and we also anticipate Nothing’s sub-brand CMF’s products to showcase alongside the Phone 3a — considering the company following last year’s launch pattern.

Nothing launched Phone 2a next to a couple of CMF products around the same time last year — right around the Mobile World Congress event.