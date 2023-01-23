The Nothing phone (1) gets a new Nothing OS update before stable Android 13 arrives

What you need to know

The Nothing phone (1) starts picking up a new Nothing OS firmware update.

With the Nothing OS 1.1.8 update, Nothing's first Android phone could be on the verge of a stable Android 13 release.

The update also includes the Nothing X app, which replaces the previous Ear (1) app.

While Nothing is putting the finishing touches on the Nothing OS 1.5.0 based on Android 13, the company has rolled out version 1.1.8 of its Android skin for the Nothing phone (1). The update is based on Android 12, and it could be one of the device's final updates based on the legacy Android version.

As spotted by XDA Developers (opens in new tab), Nothing OS 1.1.8 is now making its way to the firm's contender for the best cheap Android phones. The standout improvement is the inclusion of the Nothing X app, which replaces the Ear (1) app. Nothing released the legacy app in September of last year as part of an update that introduced a bevy of camera improvements to the phone (1).

Nothing X offers a new way to customize your listening experience by allowing you to switch between noise cancellation modes, change gesture controls, adjust the equalizer, and view the battery's remaining juice. The update also introduces the new January 2023 security patch.

If you've been following Nothing-related news, you'll know that some of these updates arrived a few days ago as part of the second Android 13 beta for the phone (1). In addition to the Nothing X app, the device also picked up a new glyph ringtone, more wallpapers, improved animations, and more.

The full Nothing OS 1.1.8 changelog mentions bug fixes, as is typical with such updates, but does not specify which issues were addressed.

The most recent update is currently only available for the global version of the phone, excluding European models. Nothing only unifies regional firmware packages with the release of Nothing OS 1.5 Open Beta 2, according to XDA.

