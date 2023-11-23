No way! The OnePlus 10 Pro cannot already be THIS cheap?!
How can such an upper-tier Android phone cost so little?
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a lovely, lovely thing with phenomenal specs, outstanding Hasselblad cameras, and cutting-edge performance. The device launched last year with a starting price of $899 in the U.S., which was a great deal even then. What's really amazing is that this flagship phone already costs less than half of its launch price, making this the best Android phone under $450 right now!
Ideally, the best that anyone with such a tight budget would be able to afford would be the Pixel 7a or Samsung Galaxy A54. They're both great cheap phones in their own right, but they don't hold a candle to the OnePlus 10 Pro's capabilities. OnePlus went to town with last year's Pro model, outfitting it with a stunning 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO2 AMOLED screen with HDR10 that's an absolute delight to use. This is helped along by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, delivering snappy performance. No task is too heavy and no game is too much for the 10 Pro to handle.
Photography is a big factor when buying a phone, and the OnePlus 10 Pro lives up to expectations. The primary camera setup consists of a 48MP main lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, whereas the situation on the front involves a great 32MP selfie shooter. Overall, the results rival the best phones from Samsung, Google, and Apple.
The battery isn't a letdown either, with a ginormous 5,000mAh cell and insane charging specs. We're not exaggerating; the OnePlus 10 Pro supports 150W wireless and 80W wired charging speeds, which is a remarkable feat that even the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cannot match.
OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB+128GB:
$549.99 $439.72 at Amazon
Score an unbelievably good deal on the OnePlus 10 Pro this Black Friday. You can grab one of the best Android phones of today for less than $450, without having to sacrifice a single thing!
