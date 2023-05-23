The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra may have an impressive display

What you need to know

Motorola is set to launch its next Razr flagship on June 1.

The phone specs have leaked, giving us an idea of what to expect when the phone launches.

The latest leak indicates that the phone will have an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Motorola is also rumored to have a second "cheaper" Razr launching alongside it.

Anticipation is growing for Motorola's upcoming launch event, where the company is set to unveil its next Razr flagship. We've had plenty of leaks already, revealing nearly everything we need to know about the upcoming foldable. Even so, the latest leak gives us an even clearer picture of what to expect from the Razr.

Leaker SnoopyTech posted purported specs of the Razr 40 Ultra, which may also be called the Razr+ in certain markets. Apparently, the Razr will feature a Full HD+ pOLED display measuring 6.9 inches in diameter. This is corroborated by WinFuture, which states the resolution will sit at 2400 x 1080 and that the aspect ratio will feel more like a standard smartphone display.

"It is therefore not particularly stretched, unlike many competing products from manufacturers such as Samsung, Oppo or Huawei."

This will reportedly be a 165Hz panel, possibly making it the fastest refresh rate on a foldable phone.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

As for the external display, the 3.6-inch cover screen is slightly larger than the 3.5-inch panel that's been teased, although it's possible the number is being rounded up based on the exact measurement. It will apparently have a rather sharp resolution of 1066 x 1056, making it nearly a perfect square.

Other specs include a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of ƒ/1.5, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera tucked into the cutout on the main display. It may also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and sport a 3800mAh battery with 33W charging.

These specs coincide with the specs reported earlier this month by XDA-Developers.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra6.9” FHD+ 165 Hz pOLED display3.6-inch external touch screen (1066 x 1056)12-megapixel main ƒ/1.513-megapixel ultra-wide-angle32 MP SelfieSnapdragon 8+ Gen 13800 mAh 33 WIP52 water and dust resistance€1169 with 256 GB (8 GB RAM) pic.twitter.com/IK56JrbdVRMay 23, 2023 See more

According to SnoopyTech, the Razr 40 Ultra will have an IP52 water and dust resistance rating. It's not the most exciting IP rating, as it means the phone will be able to withstand some splashes and sprays but may not survive being submerged.

If this is true, the Razr 40 Ultra will still fall behind Samsung's foldables regarding liquid protection. However, the presence of dust resistance could give it a leg up, as even Samsung has not yet included this with its foldables, although it could be in the works.

As for the cost, we've heard pricing for the United Stated may start at roughly $1000 for the 8GB+256GB variant, although SnoopyTech and WinFuture report €1169 for the same configuration in Europe. The phone will come in three colors: Viva Magenta, Infinity Black, and Glacier Blue.

Motorola's launch event is set for June 1, meaning we have roughly a week until we get the full details about the upcoming foldable.