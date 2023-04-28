Motorola's top-tier Razr phone for 2023 could cost more than the Galaxy Z Flip 4

What you need to know

Information regarding the cost and color choices of Motorola's upcoming high-end foldable phone has been disclosed through a leak.

The Razr 40 Ultra could retail for €1200 (8GB/256GB configuration), which is more expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

It might also come in three color options, such as Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, and Phantom Black.

Samsung is arguably the king of foldable phones at present, be it in the book-like or clamshell form factor, but Motorola's next Razr flip phone may step up its game to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip line based on recent leaks. A new rumor now turns the spotlight on the phone's price and colorways.

According to a listing on a retailer's database seen by SamInsider (opens in new tab), the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the top-tier model in the Razr 40 series, could retail for €1,200. This is the price for the 8GB/256GB configuration; the base price will be slightly lower. If this is true, the device will cost slightly more than the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

However, it should be noted that the leaked price is for the European market. It is possible that the figure will differ for US consumers, though any difference is unlikely to be significant.

Additionally, we got a glimpse of the Razr 40 Ultra's supposed colorways. As per the source, the device will ship in Glacier Blue, Phantom Black, and Viva Magenta. A leak in March, courtesy of 91Mobiles, offered a good look at the magenta color option.

Apart from these pieces of information, we already know that the Razr 2023 series might pack a few long-overdue upgrades, including a big cover screen that measures 3.5 inches, taking up roughly half the handset.

Specs-wise, details are few at the moment, but we expect to hear more about the device in the weeks leading up to its unveiling. In any case, the Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be a significant upgrade over last year's model, with a more powerful processor presumably in the pipeline.

There's no telling when Motorola will officially reveal the next Razr lineup, but previous rumors suggested it would arrive in June.

