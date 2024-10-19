Motorola is finally catching up to Samsung and Google with these AI features

What you need to know

Motorola is rolling out the Circle to Search feature on some phones, finally joining Samsung and Pixel users who’ve had it for months.

Along with Circle to Search, select Moto devices will support Rich Communication Services (RCS), Gemini Live, and new AI tools from Google Photos.

Motorola confirmed the feature’s arrival but hasn’t specified which models will get it.

Motorola is finally rolling out Circle to Search on some of its phones months after the feature was a Samsung and Pixel exclusive.

Google's powerful AI assistant, which first launched with the Galaxy S24 series in January, quickly made its way to Pixel phones and other Galaxy models. Earlier this year, Samsung teased that the feature would soon roll out to more Android devices by October 2024.

In September, Xiaomi made waves by launching its first devices with the Circle to Search feature. Not long after, Honor revealed plans to bring the feature to its Magic V3 foldable and Honor 200 series. Now, Motorola is jumping on board too.

While Motorola’s press release confirmed that Circle to Search is coming to select Moto devices, it left out one key detail—exactly which models will get the feature.

We’ve reached out to Motorola to confirm which devices will support the AI feature, and we’ll update the article as soon as we get a response.

Since other brands have been selective with Circle to Search, it’s probably safe to say that only a handful of Motorola models will get it. The 2024 Razr foldables look like strong contenders, but we might see some inconsistencies in how this feature rolls out across Motorola’s lineup.

Android Authority has confirmed that the feature is now available on the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Circle to Search gives users with compatible Android devices a super easy way to find info about anything on their screens by just circling it with their finger. After identifying the object, it instantly pulls up relevant search results.

Along with Circle to Search, Motorola announced that select devices will also support Rich Communication Services (RCS), Gemini Live, and the new AI features from Google Photos.

This rollout comes shortly after Motorola introduced a new proof-of-concept that merges Large Action Models (LAM) with Moto AI's capabilities, allowing your phone to understand your surroundings and tackle complex tasks just by having a natural conversation with it.