The Honor Magic V3 steps up to challenge Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 with this AI feature

What you need to know

Honor and Google are teaming up to bring Circle Search to the Magic V3 and Honor 200 series.

Circle to Search allows users to quickly find info by circling objects or words, which then pulls up relevant results instantly.

The addition of Circle Search adds to the Magic V3's appeal, but it remains to be seen if it can live up to the buzz.

Honor and Google teamed up to bring Circle Search to the Magic V3 and Honor 200 series, making searching quicker and easier on these devices.

Honor calls the Magic V3 the world’s thinnest inward-foldable phone, and it made its global debut last month at IFA in Berlin. It first launched in China back in August, where Honor hinted at new AI features like AI Eraser, Face-to-Face Translation, and Notes Live Translation for the foldable.

Today's announcement means the Honor Magic V3 is ready to throw down against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the addition of Circle to Search. The AI search feature is also coming to the Honor 200 series later this year.

Honor sees AI as a key part of future living and is committed to its development through continuous research and teamwork in the industry, as per the company's press release. To help get AI into more hands, the company introduced its Four-layer AI Architecture, which combines on-device AI with cloud capabilities to enhance security through the company's Personal Cloud Compute.

Google first rolled out its AI-powered Circle to Search with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January, followed by the Pixel 8 lineup in February. By August, it expanded to mid-range Samsung devices too.

Circle to Search makes finding info on your device super easy. Just draw a circle around an object in a photo or a word in text with your finger, and it instantly identifies it, bringing up relevant search results.

Our own Nicholas Sutrich recently revealed that Circle to Search is also heading to the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, which might mean other top Android phones from more OEMs could get in on this awesome search tool soon too.

Adding Circle to Search definitely boosts the appeal of the new Honor device. But we'll have to wait and see if it can live up to all the hype it’s been getting.