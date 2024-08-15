Samsung's affordable phones and tablets are picking up 'Circle to Search'

What you need to know

Samsung is adding the AI-powered Circle to Search to certain Galaxy A-series phones, with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets following suit.

By late August, Circle to Search will be available on Galaxy A models like the A55, A54, A35, and A34, but not yet on entry-level models like the A15 or A25.

Circle to Search allows users to quickly get information by circling, highlighting, or tapping parts of photos, text, images, or videos.

Samsung is rolling out its AI-powered Circle to Search feature to select Galaxy A-series phones, with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets next in line.

Google's Circle to Search is a fresh way to steer users to its search engine. First launched with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January, this feature has since made its way to other premium Samsung phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, along with some Google-branded products.

The Circle to Search feature is now making its way to certain Galaxy A models like the A55, A54, A35, and A34, with availability expected in late August, as per the company's announcement. But it is not clear when it will be available on Samsung's entry-level devices, like the Galaxy A15 or A25.

Later, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus will also get the Circle to Search feature in an upcoming update.

Circle to Search lets users dive into content with simple gestures. Just circle, highlight, or tap on parts of a photo, text, image, or video to instantly pull up related information without jumping between apps.

Google uses visual search technology to find and show relevant information based on what you select in an image or document.

It's no shock that Circle to Search stands out among the AI features in the Galaxy S24 series. Its seamless link to Google Search, a key part of the Android experience, gives it a real edge.

Samsung plans to start rolling out the update for these devices this month, but it’ll be a gradual process. This means updates might come at different times, depending on your region and device model.

That said, it's great that Samsung is bringing AI features like Circle to Search to its mid-range Galaxy A series. This fits with the trend of making advanced tools accessible to more people.

With Google continuously improving the feature, users can expect an even better Circle to Search experience on more devices.