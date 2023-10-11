The most eye-friendly flagship phone is $150 off for Prime Day

As a flicker-sensitive individual, it's been difficult to find a flagship-grade phone that I can use for long periods of time. That's why I hold the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) in such high esteem and you can too with this fantastic $150 off deal on Prime Day.

Amazon's Big Deal Days event has been delivering the goods with epic smartphone discounts across the board. This deal, in particular, is special to me because it makes the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) the lowest price it's ever been, making it easier for PWM-sensitive folks to get a great new phone that's not full of compromises.

If $650 is still a bit more than you'd like to spend on a new phone this year, we've got some cheaper Motorola phone deals for you to check out.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023): $799 $649 at Amazon Motorola's latest flagship phone packs in a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a gorgeous 165Hz pOLED display with flicker-reduction options, and an incredible build with quad-curved glass. Price Check: $649 at Best Buy

What makes the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) worth buying this year? For starters, that 165Hz pOLED display refreshes at a far higher rate than any other flagship phone. That means buttery-smooth gameplay and app scrolling, plus its 720Hz PWM rate at lower brightness means this display is more eye-safe than phones from Samsung, Apple, and Google.

Motorola even has a flicker-reduction option in the display settings so the display looks a lot more like a gentle incandescent bulb than a harsh LED. That's yet another reason why it's so great on the eyes, and the TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and motion blur round it out.

But it's not just the display that's beautiful to behold. The Edge Plus (2023) is the best-built Motorola phone this side of old-school Motorola bricks, packing a stunning quad-curved edge glass around an aluminum frame.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside is the best mobile processor available right now, delivering stellar performance and epic battery life on the Edge Plus (2023). Plus, the included 68W charger means you only need to charge the phone 20-30 minutes per day to get an all-day charge.

Personally, I also love having a MagSafe ring attached to mine since it makes holding the large phone easier. Plus, all the best MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers work with the ring, and Spigen's MagSafe adapter is on sale for half off on Prime Day.