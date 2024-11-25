First renders leak reveal Motorola’s 2025 budget phone’s familiar design

What you need to know

Moto G 5G 2025 is the first budget phone from the company that is likely to launch early next year.

The leaked renders reveal a slightly upgraded design over the Moto G 5G 2024 with a new camera visor, the addition of another camera sensor, and a flat display.

The device is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display and be powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

Motorola offers some great budget phones in the market with simple designs and a great Android UI. Moto G 5G 2024 was one such phone, released early this year, and thanks to a new leak, we now know how the successor looks.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, in conjunction with 91mobiles, has revealed the first renders of the upcoming Moto G 5G 2025. Together, they share the renders of the upcoming budget phone shown from all angles. It carries a very familiar design similar to the predecessor model, which includes the notable camera module that swifly blends into the frame and back of the phone.

Hey #FutureSquad! Here comes your very first look at the #Motorola #MotoG5G2025 (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!😏On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/rZurqjXqFk pic.twitter.com/u5PlFjAvioNovember 23, 2024

At first glance, the design resembles the Galaxy S21 Ultra model released in 2021. The Moto G 5G 2024 also carried the same design. However, the successor seems to incorporate more than two sensors, as opposed to the previous iteration, which featured dual rear cameras.

According to the renders, the device appears to have a sizable chin bezel at the bottom on the front, which otherwise is a traditional punch-hole display. The middle frame, on the other hand, features flat edges like most of the popular Android phones currently available this year. It is also one of the few devices that still incorporates the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ 91mobiles) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ 91mobiles)

According to the publication, other expected specifications include a 6.6-inch display housed in the device measuring 167.2 x 76.4 x 8.17mm (9.6mm with rear camera bump). Users can expect a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera, and another sensor, which still needs to be determined. On the front, however, users can expect an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Moto G 5G 2025 will likely be powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and a 5000mAh battery underneath with support for 18W fast charging. It will at least feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is believed to be expandable up to 1TB. With MyUX running on top, the device is expected to ship with Android 14 out of the box.

As for the launch, and going by the predecessor launch, the Moto G 5G 2025 might launch as early as the first quarter of 2025.