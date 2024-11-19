More Motorola phones are getting the Android 15 upgrade
No timeline yet for Motorola’s Android 15 update, but nearly 30 devices are on the list.
What you need to know
- Seven new models have been added to Motorola's Android 15 lineup, including the Motorola Razr 50s, Edge 40, and ThinkPhone 25.
- Despite the expanded list, Motorola’s slow update history and lack of a clear timeline may leave users waiting longer.
- The initial October list had 23 devices, including the Razr+ (2024) and Edge 30 Ultra.
Motorola has been gearing up to bring Android 15 to its smartphone lineup, and a new report indicates the company is adding more devices to the update list, making the rollout even bigger.
The company hasn’t officially shared its Android 15 roadmap yet, but updated support pages are quietly revealing which of your beloved Motorola phones will get the upgrade. Seven more devices just made the cut, as spotted by Gizmochina.
The additional handsets getting the Android 15 update include:
- Motorola Razr 50s
- Motorola Razr 40s
- Motorola Edge (2023)
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola ThinkPhone 25
Motorola’s support pages have offered a glimpse of its Android 15 plans. Since October’s initial list, more models have been added, showing Motorola’s commitment to keeping its devices current.
The previous list featured 23 phones set for the update, including flagship models like the Moto Razr+ (2024), the standard Razr (2024), and the latest Edge devices. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was also set to get the update.
Motorola’s broader Android 15 rollout is a win, but without a solid timeline and the company's history of slow updates, users might be in for a wait before enjoying the new OS.
Currently, Android 15 is still in the early stages, with supported Pixel devices, some Vivo phones, and the new OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus 12 series getting the update first. Samsung’s beta release for One UI 7 is expected soon, so it’s likely Motorola will speed up its Android 15 rollout.
