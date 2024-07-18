Last chance to grab this affordable 5G phone at its lowest price
This Motorola phone brings more to the table than you'd expect.
If there's one thing Motorola's good at, it's giving us affordable 5G phones with pretty good value. The Moto G Power 5G 2024 is one of those phones that brings more to the table than you'd expect, given its price point, so any discount seems almost unfair to Motorola. But here we are with a pretty enticing Prime Day deal.
The Moto G Power 5G 2024 retails for $299, making it one of the best Android phones under $300. For Prime Day, Motorola is knocking off $50, meaning you will only spend $249 for this midrange phone. But you'll have to act fast, as Prime Day is coming to an end soon!
Moto G Power 5G 2024: $299 $249 at Amazon
At $299, the Moto G Power 5G 2024 is already a steal, but shed $50 off, and it almost feels like stealing. This affordable phone brings plenty to the table at this price, and you'd be missing out if you didn't give it a look if you're on the hunt for a cheap Android phone.
For $299, there are bound to be some compromises, but the Moto G Power 5G 2024 makes up for them in other ways. You get a FHD+ 120Hz display with a vegan leather back that feels quite good to the touch, a 50MP primary camera, all-day battery life, and 30W charging support with 15W wireless charging. Keep in mind, the base Galaxy S24, a phone that costs more than 2x as much, charges at 25W. You'll get pretty decent performance out of the phone, thanks to the MediaTek chip and 8GB of RAM (the same about as the Galaxy S24), and the phone supports expandable storage, which is always a plus.
✅Recommended if: You're looking for an affordable Android phone that gets the basics and has great battery life.
❌Skip this deal if: You want a phone that will be able to handle gaming well and will get more than one major OS upgrade.
If the Moto G Power 5G 2024 isn't for you, there are plenty of other Motorola Prime Day deals to be had, like the fantastic Moto G Stylus 5G 2024, which is one of my favorite phones this year. If you're looking to splurge a little, I would highly recommend taking a look at this Motorola Razr Plus 2024 deal. It's honestly surprising that there's already a discount on the phone despite not even being on store shelves yet!
