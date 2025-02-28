I'm not joking: you can already score 50% OFF the new Moto G (2025) with activation at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a great Motorola phone deal, you're in luck. Right now, you can get up to $100 off the Motorola Moto G 2025 at Best Buy when you let them activate it for you, or $50 off when you connect to a carrier yourself.

Despite the low price tag, the Moto G 2025 is a pretty great phone for most basic users, sporting 128GB of storage, excellent battery life, and a nice vegan leather backing that buyers love. Plus, it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD port, and a good-looking 120Hz LCD display. For those who need a good option in the $100-$200 range, the 2025 Moto G is a pick worth considering, especially with this discount.

Motorola Moto G 2025: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy with activation At the time of writing, you can pick up the capable Moto G 2025 for as much as $100 off from Best Buy when you activate the phone on the retailer's site. Even if you activate it yourself later, the retailer will still give you a $50 discount and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Price comparison: Amazon - $199.99 | Motorola - $199.99

✅Recommended if: you want a good deal on a Motorola phone; battery life is a major selling point for you; you want a new phone with a headphone jack.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer a mid- or premium-level smartphone and have the extra money to spend; you need something with a great macro camera.

The Motorola Moto G 2025 was released amongst a wide range of the best Motorola phones gaining steam throughout much of last year. While it's certainly not a premium smartphone, it has its perks—primarily including the low price and the vegan leather back.

The 2025 version of the Moto G mostly offers solid performance, though you shouldn't expect much more than you would get at this price point. While the display is LCD and not AMOLED, it's still super bright and has a 120Hz refresh rate, along with being pretty aesthetically-pleasing to use. The Moto G also features over 24 hours of battery life and takes just an hour to charge with a 30W charger, though you'll have to buy that separately.