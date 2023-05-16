The HTC U23 Pro shows up again in newly leaked renders

What you need to know

Alleged renders of the HTC U23 Pro surface online.

They reveal a familiar design and expected color options.

The device's launch is expected sooner than later, featuring a quad-camera setup.

Early this month, we learned that HTC is coming with a mid-range smartphone dubbed HTC U23 Pro 5G. New renders now indicate that the launch is imminent.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared some new renders of the alleged HTC U23 Pro, which reveals two colorways for the phone. The device will have a prominent camera island on the back featuring at least four cameras next to an LED flash incorporated within. As per the previous leak, it is likely a 108MP primary sensor with OIS support.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

On the design front, the shared renders from Blass tell us that the HTC U23 Pro will feature a pretty familiar design with a similar camera layout to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It will feature a centered punch-hole display on the front and have a plastic build overall.

While we know HTC hasn't entirely quit making phones, it has been focusing on releasing mid-range smartphones like the HTC Desire 20 Pro and the Desire 22 Pro.

Besides, there isn't any confirmed information on the upcoming HTC U23 Pro besides these new renders. The previous leak, however, has suggested it is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device is also expected to ship with Android 13 out of the box.

The other expected specifications of the device include a 4600mAh battery that charges via USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and a capacitive power button that acts as a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

While we don't expect flagship-level devices, the company might release a decent contender for the cheaper phones market. Since the forthcoming device is a Pro model, we hope for a standard variant during the launch as well, which could be more affordable and offer more value.

As for the launch, HTC has yet to reveal any information on the launch date; however, given the new renders, the launch is expected sooner than later.