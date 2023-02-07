How to preorder the OnePlus 11: the best early deals and what you need to know

Just in time for tax season, preorders for the OnePlus 11 kicked off this morning and we're already pretty excited about what we're seeing. Priced around $699 for the 128GB version, the unique-looking flagship was already fairly affordable, but pair that price with one of the great trade-in opportunities, student discounts, or free coupons below and the smartphone suddenly drops to budget phone territory.

The OnePlus 11 hits store shelves on February 16th in the United States, so you only have about a week to take advantage of these preorder opportunities before they change or expire. As we described in our OnePlus 11 review, the flagship phone combines an eye-catching appearance with premium specs under the hood, such as the ultra-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a stunning 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and the best camera software on any OnePlus phone to date. Keep reading for the best OnePlus 11 preorder deals that we've found so far.

The OnePlus 11 is coming — here's how to save

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 11: Get up to $500 off with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab) Preorder your OnePlus 11 directly from the manufacturer and you'll be eligible to receive up to $500 off when you trade in. If you're a student, you might also be eligible to receive an additional 5% off your purchase.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 11: Get free $100 gift card with preorder at Amazon (opens in new tab) Head to Amazon and preorder either the 128GB or 256GB version of the OnePlus 11 ahead of its February 16th release date and the retailer will hook you up with a free $100 Amazon gift card — no trade-in required.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 11: Get free $100 gift card with preorder at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Similar to the Amazon deal described above, if you preorder a OnePlus 11 through Best Buy, the retailer will hook you up with a free $100 gift card via email.

The launch of the OnePlus 11 came just days after Samsung's own announcement event. If you want to check out the competition, go take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder guide.