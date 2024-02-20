How to get $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (plus a free smartwatch) with this AT&T deal
Go Ultra for less.
While other Samsung Galaxy S24 deals appear to be slowing down, AT&T's offers on the flagship lineup are still going strong. Customers who trade in the right device and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan can score up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra, dropping the price of the super-powered device down to just $8.34 per month for 36 months. As if that wasn't enough, AT&T will also hook you up with a FREE Galaxy Watch 6 if you add a service line and include it with the purchase. In other words, pay for AT&T's wireless coverage and you'll save a ton of cash on devices.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB:
$1,299.99 $8.34 per month for 36 months, plus FREE Galaxy Watch 6 with eligible trade-in and new lines
New and existing AT&T customers alike can trade in an old or broken phone and receive up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra AND get a free Galaxy Watch 6 when you add qualified lines for both devices. Considering that the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 for the 256GB version, you're looking at some serious savings if you're able to meet the eligibility requirements.
Not sure if your trade-in device is worth enough? Go to the product page and click "Trade in your current device" to see how much you can save. I dug out my old Galaxy S21 Plus, for instance, and earned the max $1,000 credit!
Price comparison: Amazon - $1,299.99 | Best Buy - $1,299.99
✅Recommended if: you're an AT&T customer or willing to switch; you own a smartphone from 2021 or later; you want a good deal on one of the best Android phones that Samsung has ever produced.
❌Skip this deal if: you're ineligible for trade-in credit at AT&T; you're happy with your current wireless service; you prefer small phones.
As described in our initial Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, this premium device is about as close to perfection as you can get with a smartphone, with incredible performance, a ton of useful AI-powered features, and seven years of software support guaranteed. You'll also get a gorgeous (and spacious) 6.8-inch 120Hz display with a built-in S Pen stylus for note-taking. Honestly, one of the only real problems that we have with the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its price. A $1,300 phone is no joke, but if you're an AT&T customer and you're using a smartphone from the last couple of years, this trade-in deal is definitely worth checking out.
Unfortunately, unlike the Galaxy S24 deals that we saw a few weeks ago, you aren't necessarily guaranteed to receive the max credit with any old trade-in. That said, AT&T is still being pretty generous at the moment: flagships dating back to the Galaxy S21 series will get you the full $1,000 off, while older phones from other OEMs, such as the Google Pixel 6, will get you a nice $800 trade-in discount. All that's left to do is dig out your old devices to see how much you can save.
Once your order is all ready to go, don't forget to protect your fancy new phone with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.