How to get $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (plus a free smartwatch) with this AT&T deal

While other Samsung Galaxy S24 deals appear to be slowing down, AT&T's offers on the flagship lineup are still going strong. Customers who trade in the right device and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan can score up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra, dropping the price of the super-powered device down to just $8.34 per month for 36 months. As if that wasn't enough, AT&T will also hook you up with a FREE Galaxy Watch 6 if you add a service line and include it with the purchase. In other words, pay for AT&T's wireless coverage and you'll save a ton of cash on devices.

✅Recommended if: you're an AT&T customer or willing to switch; you own a smartphone from 2021 or later; you want a good deal on one of the best Android phones that Samsung has ever produced.

❌Skip this deal if: you're ineligible for trade-in credit at AT&T; you're happy with your current wireless service; you prefer small phones.

As described in our initial Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, this premium device is about as close to perfection as you can get with a smartphone, with incredible performance, a ton of useful AI-powered features, and seven years of software support guaranteed. You'll also get a gorgeous (and spacious) 6.8-inch 120Hz display with a built-in S Pen stylus for note-taking. Honestly, one of the only real problems that we have with the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its price. A $1,300 phone is no joke, but if you're an AT&T customer and you're using a smartphone from the last couple of years, this trade-in deal is definitely worth checking out.

Unfortunately, unlike the Galaxy S24 deals that we saw a few weeks ago, you aren't necessarily guaranteed to receive the max credit with any old trade-in. That said, AT&T is still being pretty generous at the moment: flagships dating back to the Galaxy S21 series will get you the full $1,000 off, while older phones from other OEMs, such as the Google Pixel 6, will get you a nice $800 trade-in discount. All that's left to do is dig out your old devices to see how much you can save.

Once your order is all ready to go, don't forget to protect your fancy new phone with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases.