Honor's next flagship phone is launching this month

What you need to know

Honor has teased the upcoming debut of its next flagship phone.

The device is rumored to be the Magic 5, which will presumably succeed the Magic 4 series.

It will see the light of day on November 23 in China.

Honor continues to operate freely in markets where its former parent company Huawei is facing challenges, including the United Kingdom, where the company launched the Honor Magic 4 earlier this year. The Chinese phone maker is now preparing to introduce its next big smartphone, with Honor teasing the upcoming debut of the rumored Magic 5 series.

Honor confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab) that it will take the wraps off its next flagship phone on November 23 at 2:30 PM local time (1:30 AM ET). The launch event will take place in China as usual, after which the phone will presumably make its way to international markets like its predecessor.

The teaser did not disclose more details about what the company is unveiling. But rumors suggest that the Magic 5 series will be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming flagship processor, dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)). The next-gen chipset isn't expected to make its debut until next week's annual Snapdragon Summit.

Honor is also rumored to slap a 6.8-inch display onto the front of the phone, featuring PWM dimming to reduce eye strain. The upcoming handset will supposedly include a 50MP main camera with AI ISP tuning. It could also have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as lightning-fast 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

However, details about the phone's price and global availability remain elusive at the moment. Honor will most likely reveal this information next week when the handset makes its official debut.

The upcoming top-tier Honor device looks set to give many of the best Android phones a run for their money, if the rumors are accurate. Since being sold off by Huawei, the company has spent several months attempting to make a dent in the smartphone market. It even dabbled in the foldable phone segment earlier this year with the release of its first foldable model, the Honor Magic V, which features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.