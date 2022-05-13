The Honor Magic 4 Pro makes its UK debut with quad-curved display, 100W charging

What you need to know

The new Honor Magic 4 Pro was previously launched at MWC 2022.

Honor is finally launching the phone in global markets, starting with the UK.

The phone features a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto lens.

The company is also launching the Honor Watch GS 3 and Honor Earbuds 3 Pro.

Months after Honor unveiled its latest flagship Android smartphone at MWC 2022, the Honor Magic 4 Pro finally arrived in global markets, starting with the United Kingdom.

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor is essentially filling in the gap left by Huawei, offering an attractive, premium 5G flagship that makes us wish we could purchase one in the U.S. This includes a unique 6.81-inch quad-curved OLED display with a 1312x2848 resolution and 1000nits of brightness. It also has a dynamic refresh rate capable of switching between 1Hz and 120Hz, depending on the scene.

(Image credit: Honor)

On the back, you'll find a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, a 64MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, a depth sensor, and something called a flicker sensor to reduce flickers while capturing images. That's pretty hefty as camera setups go, which is why the Honor Magic 4 Pro was voted the best phone camera for Android Central's Best of MWC 2022 awards. And Honor really highlights the phone's camera capabilities, including its 100x zoom and enhanced computational photography. The Honor Magic 4 Pro can also capture 10bit Log 4K video in 60fps, allowing videographers to capture and edit "cinematic-level footage."

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12, and keeping the lights on is a 4,600mAh battery. That's notably smaller than some of the best Android phones out there, but the Honor Magic 4 Pro makes up for it by offering 100W charging, which can top the phone up in just 30 minutes.

The phone retails for £950 and will be available for preorder on May 13 in the UK.

In addition to the phone, Honor introduces two accessories for prospective buyers to pair with the device. First is the Honor Watch GS 3, which features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and is made from 316L stainless steel. It features onboard GPS, a heart rate monitor, and supports more than 100 workout modes. The watch will be available for purchase on May 13, starting at £190, although you can snag one for free when you preorder the phone.

(Image credit: Honor)

Lastly, the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro feature a sleek design with adaptive ANC, an 11mm dynamic driver, and up to 24-hours of listening time. They also include fast-charging tech to get you two hours of listening time from a five-minute charge. These will also be available for purchase in the UK on May 13 for £170.