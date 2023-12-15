You can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for only $399, just in time for Christmas — here's how

The Samsung Winter Sale has been full of epic offers on smartphones, tablets, and TVs, but now that we've officially reached the Christmas arrival cutoff (today, December 15th at 11:59pm EST), I'd like to tell you about one last-minute Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal that deserves your attention. Order the popular foldable phone before the sale wraps up and you'll be eligible to receive up to $600 of instant trade-in credit AND a free storage boost to 512GB (an additional $120 value). That means you could be getting the phone for as little as $399.99 if you play your cards right.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB: $1,119.99 $999.99, up to $600 of instant trade-in credit at Samsung Head to Samsung and grab the Galaxy Z Flip 5 before the Winter Sale ends and you'll be eligible for a free storage upgrade to 512GB and up to $600 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken phone. Not too shabby for one of the best Android phones released this year. Use Samsung's trade-in tool via the link above to see how much you can save. If you simply don't have a phone to trade-in, it's also worth noting that Amazon and Best Buy are also slashing $150 off the unlocked Z Flip 5 512GB, which is an excellent deal in its own right. Price tracker: Amazon - $969.99 | Best Buy - $969.99

Unlike some trade-in offers, Samsung is also being pretty transparent about the trade-in items they accept. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Flip 4, and Z Fold 4 will all get you the max $600 credit, for example, while older phones like the S21 Ultra and Z Flip 3 will get you a still-great $500 discount. If you're curious about the deal but aren't ready to commit, simply dig out those old devices and use Samsung's trade-in tool to see how much you can save. And don't forget, the Samsung Winter Sale ends on Sunday.

As we described in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, this foldable phone impresses by improving upon its predecessor in a few key areas. The clamshell foldable delivers exceptional performance through the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, plus you get a new-and-improved AMOLED cover display, a durable waterdrop-style hinge with an aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 construction, and years of software support guaranteed. Buy the Z Flip 5 from Samsung and you'll also be able to choose from a number of exclusive color options.

✅Recommended if: you've been waiting for the right time to try a foldable phone; you can trade in a Samsung phone from the last three years.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't have any old devices to trade in; you're not interested in clamshell-style phones.

Looking for more last-minute holiday deals? Don't forget we're keeping track of the best offers on the web with our Android Central holiday gift guide.