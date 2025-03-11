What you need to know

Google is rolling out several Gemini-backed features for its Workspace Business and Enterprise edition (Standard and Plus) users.

Meet grabs a new "Studio" feature dubbed "Studio Look" for camera clarity while Google Chat brings its in-app translation ability to more users.

The company recently brought a Gemini-powered side panel addition to Gmail, which lets users quickly add events to calendar from emails.

Google continues to spread Gemini's influence across its Workspace suite of apps, and its latest update brings it to its communication sector.

The company posted another set of patch notes for how Gemini will enhance the Workspace experience for Business and Enterprise editions (via 9to5Google). The update rolling out today (Mar. 11) concerns users with those editions who frequently use apps like Meet and Chat. The former is on the receiving end of the most Gemini enhancements this week as Google states Meet will pick up a new "Studio" feature addition.

Joining Google Meet will be Gemini's ability to "detect and enhance" the look of your portrait during a meeting via "Studio Look." The changelog states the AI leverages its machine-learning capabilities to get this done. In short, this means the AI will try to clarify your image and sharpen your appearance if things are fuzzy/blurry.

Google then reiterates a couple of Meet's existing features it discussed earlier this year, like "Studio Sound" and "Studio Lighting." The former enables the AI to "recreate and balance" your sound. Essentially, Google says this is Gemini working to fill in the gaps of your voice coming through your microphone if the frequency becomes distorted.

"Studio Lighting," on the other hand, leverages its machine learning to "simulate" a studio's lighting. There are a few device requirements to get this working, to which Google encourages users to check its full support document.

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Google brings awareness to another Meet feature called "generate background images." The company is essentially reiterating its existence as this already started rolling out last week for Meet. Gemini gives users the following options: Professional office, bookshelf, stylish living room, cozy living room, tropical beach, fantasy castle, sci-fi spaceship.

Google Chat is picking up a Gemini update for Business and Enterprise editions called "translate for me." The company says the AI in Chat will automatically detect over 120 languages and translate them for users in their preferred choice. The update continues with a Gemini's addition in Google Drawing with "background image removal."

Both features for Chat and Drawing are available for users.

Regarding Meet, Google states the custom backgrounds, studio sound, and lighting will begin today (Mar. 11). However, Studio Look in Meet will begin next week on March 18. It's worth reiterating that these features are for Google's Workspace Business and Enterprise editions (Standard and Plus).

Google dropped a Gemini update for Gmail yesterday, which brought better integration between it and Calendar. Soon, users will notice an "add to calendar" button if Gemini detects important dates within an email. Clicking on it will have Gemini automatically create an event for that date (alongside its time) in your calendar. This seems to have been the culmination of what Google started last year via its Gemini 1.5 Pro Labs test for users, which was the start of its AI-powered side panel feature in Workspace.