What you need to know

A full Pixel 9a unboxing video is out, spilling all the details ahead of launch.

The phone is seen with a flat back and nearly flush camera—ditching the usual Pixel camera bump.

While the frame is metal, the front looks a bit outdated with thick bezels.

A full-on Google Pixel 9a unboxing video just landed on YouTube, giving us a sneak peek at the phone before it’s officially unveiled.

The video, courtesy of tech reviewer Sahil Karoul, gives us a good look at the Pixel 9a in a soft pastel rose color (via Android Police). It arrives a few days after the upcoming mid-range Android phone was shown off from all angles by a leaker who took it to the Lucha Libre match and filmed the event with it.

What’s interesting is how the phone breaks away from the usual Pixel design, meaning it’s got a flat back with a camera module that sits almost completely flush, ditching the chunky camera bump we’ve seen on recent models.

Flat and boxy, but chunky up front

Sticking to the Pixel 9 series design, the 9a goes for a flat, boxy frame that follows a popular trend.

That said, the front of the phone feels a bit dated, thanks to some pretty chunky bezels around the screen. Moreover, while the phone’s frame is metal, the back uses a matte-finished plastic instead of glass.

Luckily, the phone is said to come with an IP68 rating, so it can handle accidental spills or dunks without frying its insides.

As for the screen, the leak points to a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2424 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s said to hit 2,700 nits and comes with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 for some extra durability.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Exclusive Google Pixel 9a Unboxing with Benchmark || Camera shots|| Gameplay || Speaker & Display - YouTube Watch On

Solid, but not groundbreaking

According to Karoul, the Pixel 9a will come in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The box looks pretty much the same as the ones for the main Pixel 9 models, which suggests there's no charger included in the package.

The video reveals that the Pixel 9a packs a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

If the leaks are on point, the Pixel 9a is packing a Tensor G4 chip and up to 8GB of RAM under the hood.

The rest of the video shows the host running some performance tests and gaming demos on the Pixel 9a to see how it holds up. The Tensor G4 chip performed solidly in benchmarks and stayed cool under pressure. The clip also throws in some photo and video samples, where the optical image stabilization shines.

Based on a previous leak, the Pixel 9a could arrive in black, silver, and lilac in addition to the pink colorway.

You might want to check out the video soon as it could get taken down any minute. The Pixel 9a officially drops on March 19 anyway.