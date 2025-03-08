New leak spills more details on the upcoming Pixel 9a

What you need to know

Google Pixel 9a images have leaked yet again, and this time Evan Blass is behind them.

In an X post the tipster showcased all the colorways of the model along with the flat pill-shaped rumored camera visor.

The X post also showcased alleged marketing images of the phone, with AI features that it could bring.

The Pixel 9a's release may be just around the corner, and while we anticipate learning more about the phone — several leaks have been coming in hot.

The most recent one gave us a good look at how the alleged hardware and design of the device. Coming from avid tipster Evan Blass are what seem to be official marketing images of the Pixel 9a. In an X (previously Twitter) post, Blass showed off alleged renders of the mid-range phone.

In terms of the hardware, the Pixel 9a seems to have flat edges, rounded corners, and an end-to-end screen. Additionally, the images confirm what the previous leaks have been pointing towards— the mid-range device could be losing the signature Pixel camera visor. Instead, it will have a pill-shaped housing flush with the rear panel of the phone.

However, in another image showing the phone horizontally, a sliver of the camera bump seems to exist— indicating that the company may not be letting go of the bump altogether.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: EvanBlass/X) (Image credit: EvanBlass/X) (Image credit: EvanBlass/X)

As indicated in previous leaks, the Pixel 9a could come in four colorways: Black, silver, pink, and Lilac, but the official names of these colors remain under wraps so far. That said, in the subsequent thread, Blass shows off some of the Gemini's features that could supposedly show up on the Pixel 9a.

To start, one image shows a person triggering Gemini by holding down the power button. The other images seem to indicate that the phone will come with Android 15's anti-theft protection and several cameras, calling, and general Pixel ecosystem features.

Another leak that popped up earlier this week indicated that the Pixel 9a could come with satellite connectivity out of the box. The mid-range phone is said to have shown up for FCC certification with the digital label explaining, "The satellite feature on this device must be turned off at all times while on board an aircraft by turning on airplane mode," which is similar to what showed up on the flagship model as well.

It is important to note that several features that show up in leaks may or may not make it to the actual device. However, here's a detailed list of what we expect to see from the upcoming Google Pixel 9a.