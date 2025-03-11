What you need to know

The alleged Pixel 9a was shown off from all angles in a YouTube Shorts video.

Leaker took it to the Lucha Libre match and filmed the event with the mid-range device.

The video confirms what the leaks so far have hinted, that Google has changed up the camera bar on the Pixel 9a.

Pixel 9a leaks keep on giving. This time, the phone was not just spotted but also seen in action. A leaker took the alleged Pixel 9a to the Lucha Libre match — a wrestling match in Mexico City — where they were seen filming the event with the device (as first spotted by 9to5Google).

The video of the leak was posted on YouTube Shorts, and the tipster seems to be holding the alleged device in a black colorway. They first show off all the angles of the phone and then proceed to film the match with it as well.

First, the Pixel 9a seems to be held against a bag of snacks, showcasing the size of the device, which we expect to be 154mm tall and 73mm wide. After that, the leaker flips around the phone, showing us the rounded corners and the almost flat rear panel with the signature "G" logo and the camera array. As previous leaks have indicated, the phone may see an overall flatter look with its rear panel, ditching its usual camera bump for a pill-shaped horizontal camera casing that sort of integrates the lens into the back panel of the device.

Furthermore, the phone is speculated to have two cameras on the back: a 48 MP primary lens and a 13MP ultrawide one. Which is what the leaker seems to be filming the Lucha Libre match with.

Google Pixel 9a y Lucha Libre. #smartphone #wwe #google #luchalibre #wrestling - YouTube Watch On

The supposed Pixel 9a was only showcased in the first few seconds of the video; after that, the leaker proceeded to film the match. The publication further notes that the leaker claimed to be filming with the device, showcasing the phone's zoom capabilities, as seen in the video above.

However, it remains unclear if all the shots were taken by the alleged Pixel 9a that was showcased at the start. While most of the details check out with the previous leaks, it remains to be seen how the actual device would turn out. Rumors suggest that Google's new mid-ranger will launch sometime in March, but it could also appear at Google I/O in May this year. While we wait for the ball to drop, here's what we expect to see from the Pixel 9a this year.