Google just dropped a minty Pixel 8 teaser

What you need to know

Google has begun teasing a new green colorway for the Pixel 8 series.

The color, dubbed "Minty Fresh," will launch on January 25.

The new color will be exclusive to the Google Store and Google Fi in the United States.

In a cryptic binary code posted to X on Friday, Google hinted at a new colorway for the Pixel 8 set to hit the shelves starting next week. The color dubbed "Minty Fresh" is set to bring a refreshing mint green hue to the Pixel 8 series.

Many tech enthusiasts were quick to decode the company's cryptic message on X, which translated to "fresh year, fresh drop."

01000110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01111001 01100101 01100001 01110010 00101100 00100000 01100110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01100100 01110010 01101111 01110000 00101110 00100000 https://t.co/1nhhiCtNCe pic.twitter.com/CyOeJ9CzvdJanuary 19, 2024 See more

It's unclear whether both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models will showcase this new color or if it'll be exclusive to either model, but the teaser shows the Pixel 8 Pro being painted.

It's worth noting that the new minty Pixel will only be available on the Google Store and Google Fi Wireless in the U.S., meaning you're out of luck if you were hoping to snag the new color from another U.S. carrier.

Google is also working with New York street artist Ricardo González, also known as IT'S A LIVING, to paint a special mural in downtown NYC to launch its new hue. The event is set to take place on January 25 at 11 am and can be watched virtually or in person.

Anyone trying to get their hands on the new color gets 20% off on their Pixel 8 device if they sign up with a Google account before January 24, 10:59 pm ET or (7:59 pm PT).

The coupon can only be used on this Pixel 8 colorway and will be emailed on January 25. Buyers can redeem the promo code on the Google Store with their Google account and Google Play profile. However, the catch is that this offer is valid for people in the U.S.

The upcoming Pixel hue will join the current lineup of Pixel 8 Pro colors, including Porcelain, Bay, and Obsidian. The current Pixel 8 colors include Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian.