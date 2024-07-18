Google goes for gold in Team USA partnership to promote Search, Maps, and more

What you need to know

Google announces its partnership with Team USA and NBCUniversal for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The company states its AI software and Maps will be present throughout NBC's broadcasts to help show users how useful they can be.

The Summer Games in Pairs begin July 26.

With a week to go until the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Pairs, France, Google is alerting consumers about some interesting happenings.

According to a Keyword blog post, Google has partnered with Team USA and NBCUniversal, which is where the games will be broadcast this summer. The partnership will highlight where and how users can utilize Google's features in their day-to-day lives.

This will be done in an assortment of ways, with Google stating that its AI overviews in search will take center stage. The company says that the NBC Olympic announcers will "demonstrate" how users can use Search's AI results for information about various athletes, the purpose of swimming lanes, and the rules of Olympic basketball.

AI continues with Gemini preparing to make an appearance at the Olympics. NBC's Leslie Jones is running a "superfan" segment during the games to answer questions about the Paris festivities and others that Team USA may have.

Photorealistic 3D tiles of real-world locations in Paris will be brought to Olympic viewers by Google Maps Platforms. The company states that these well-known or otherwise locations in the city will be shown during NBC's broadcast. The presentation will involve sights from around the games alongside places like Versailles, Roland Garros, and the Aquatics Centre.

NBC is also going on a social media rampage with Search, Maps, and Gemini. Google states users can follow along with the network as they utilize Lens, Circle to Search, and more to discover and learn about Paris.

Those tuning into the Olympic Games this year will find Google's presence through NBC's daytime and primetime broadcasts. This includes the Paralympic games, as well as the Olympic games.

Google's Circle to Search became known through Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S24 series. When enabled, users can quickly activate Google's AI software and circle, highlight, or scribble over an object on their display to run a search. Users can then add in an extra bit of written text to help refine their search across the web.

The company also brought its AI Overviews to more users by rolling them out to the general public. These quick snippets of "relevant" information about a subject appear just before Search's usual list of links. Google has been eager to receive user feedback about its overviews, considering the nature of AI and how it can get some things wrong.