Google Pixel 9a was accidentally spotted in a Samsung leak

Interestingly, Pixel 9a came up on a leaked Galaxy S25 Edge camera sample video, showcasing the upcoming mid-range handset's design and camera visor.

The new pill-shaped visor is likely to comprise dual cameras Including a 48MP primary lens, and a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens.

However, the new camera visor doesn't look as unique as what we are used to on older Pixel models.

The Pixel 9a is expected to arrive next month. Despite many leaks, hands-on photos, specifications leaks, and so on, the latest one is out of the box.

The Google Pixel 9a was surprisingly showcased in a recent Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak video. The video, which has now been deleted —showcased the alleged Galaxy S25 Edge camera samples in which the Pixel 9a was supposedly lying around a table.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: via 9to5Google) (Image credit: via 9to5Google)

As 9to5Google points out, the Pixel 9a was spotted for only a few seconds in, and according to the publication's screenshots, it certainly appears to be Google's mid-range handset featuring a pill-shaped dual camera visor flushed into the rear panel — as we've known from previous leaks. This means Google is letting go of its usual Pixels’ popular raised camera visor. The search giant’s “G” logo was also visible on the back panel indicating the same design as we have seen in several leaked renders and hands-on images.

On the other hand, another leaked hands-on video (via 9to5Google) of the Pixel 9a has emerged, giving us a closer look at the mid-range handset. Since the phone doesn't look much more attractive than its predecessors, the choice to use a pill-shaped camera visor instead of the raised camera bar design should either help or go the other way for the public when they choose to buy it.

The new visor is tipped to include a 48MP primary lens, accompanying a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Other expected specs per the earlier leaks include a Tensor G4 SoC, a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 Plus support. We might be seeing 128GB and 256GB storage options, and a 5100mAh battery capacity powering the handset. The device is also tipped to start at $499.