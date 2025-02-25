Google's Pixel 9a pricing leaks for a significant portion of Europe's market

What you need to know

A set of Google Pixel 9a pricing rumors claim the device will remain "the same" as the Pixel 8a across various European regions.

Those in Belgium, France, Germany, and more could see a €549 starting price while Canadian users could see a $679 start.

Rumors claim these prices concern the 128GB and 256GB options, which is also supposedly joined by 8GB of RAM.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to debut on March 26.

Google's next budget phone remains the culprit of another string of leaks purporting its price across various overseas regions.

This report concerns pricing leaks for several countries in Europe; however, Android Headlines states consumers in these areas will see familiar prices. According to the publication, many countries in Europe will (allegedly) see similar prices across both the Pixel 9a's 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain will supposedly see a €549 starting price for the 128GB configuration and a €649 tag for the 256GB choice. Prices differ in Ireland, which may see things listed at €559 and €659.

The U.K. was highlighted, with the post claiming those consumers could see the following prices: £499 (128GB) and £599 (256GB). Lastly, the publication mentions the Canadian market, which could see $679 and $809 starting prices, respectively.

It's explained that the "similarities" in pricing across the previously mentioned regions regard Google's pricing of the Pixel 8a in 2024. So, perhaps consumers in these areas won't see a drastic rise in pricing for an expected budget phone from Google later this year.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The alleged U.S. pricing was mentioned today (Feb 25), but it remains the same as a leak from late January. Rumors stated U.S. consumers could see a similar starting price as the Pixel 8a's launch, which is right around $499 for its base model and $559 for 256GB. Those rumors also claimed the next A-series Pixel could feature a small 8GB of RAM alongside both storage choices.

It's worth mentioning that these storage options don't differ from last year's budget model as Google is placing its attention elsewhere.

There was a major leak in mid-February that placed a bright spotlight on the Pixel 9a's specs and purported hardware changes. The leak claimed the phone would feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a max 120Hz refresh rate and Google's Tensor G4 SoC. The display may fall victim to slightly thicker bezels when compared to the flagship Pixel 9 series.

More importantly, the largest design change is the dual camera array, which forgoes a thick camera bump (looking at you, Pixel 9) in favor of one that's flush to its back. The camera strength is projected to arrive similar to the base Pixel 9 model, which boasts a 48MP primary lens with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

While Google's budget device typically launches earlier in the year (springtime), rumors suggest March 26 could be the date this time.