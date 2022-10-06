Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which flagship is best?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra View at Samsung (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Premium performance

Samsung's 2022 flagship fits the bill for gamers, photographers, people who like to work on their phones, or just Android power users who want a large screen for customizing One UI. Although it's expensive and has since been surpassed in performance by the Z Fold 4, it still has the longevity to reliably serve you for the next four years. For 10X optical / 100X Space Zoom

Better nighttime/macro photography

Brighter display with S Pen support

Faster Snapdragon performance

Four OS updates to Android 16

45W charging Against More expensive

Struggles with fast-motion photography

Boxy design makes it harder to hold

Google Pixel 7 Pro

AI-backed excellence

Aside from a slight redesign and a tweaked Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 Pro hasn't changed much from the 2021 model. But that isn't a bad thing since we considered the 6 Pro one of the best Android phones available. It has all of Google's usual perks like intelligent cameras, speedy updates, and efficient battery life, along with a gorgeous 120Hz display. For Slightly more comfortable, lighter design

5X/30X zoom upgrade

More camera AI tricks

More affordable price

Consistent all-day battery life

Faster Android OS updates Against Tensor G2 doesn't give performance boost

Only 3 OS updates

Dimmer display

Slower charging speed

For all of 2022, anyone in the market for an Android flagship had two fantastic options in the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung's phone mostly beat Google's in specs and camera quality, but Google offered a competitive experience for a much lower price, with cameras that went toe-to-toe with Samsung's thanks to Google's AI tricks.

Now the Pixel 7 Pro has arrived to challenge the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but are its upgrades enough to make it more tempting than last year's model? Let's break down the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to help you decide.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Design and displays

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a 6.8-inch behemoth that copied the old Galaxy Note design of years past, complete with S Pen support. The sheer size alone makes it hard to use one-handed, but our reviewer disliked its "boxier design" compared to the S21 Ultra, with "90-degree angle phone corners" and protruding cameras that make the phone wobble on a desk and attract dust. In practice, it's just not the most comfortable phone to use outside of two-handed or seated use.

The 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, has Google's distinctive horizontal camera bar that makes the phone perfectly balanced on a desk but more likely to catch on your pocket when sticking it inside. The phone is the exact same thickness as the S22 Ultra, but the camera bump is distinctly thicker; on the other hand, the actual part you hold is slightly more comfortable, since it's slightly narrower with more natural curved edges. But it's still a very large phone that benefits from two hands, and it lacks the perk of an S Pen if that matters to you.

(Image credit: Google)

Last year, the Pixel 6 Pro had a very striking two-tone look, with the black camera bar contrasting against the glossy glass back colors — even the Sorta Black model, since it was darker. This year, the Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel models all have a metallic-looking camera bar that gives the Pixel 7 Pro a different, slightly more serious look that some will prefer and some find more boring.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks very attractive out of the box, especially in Burgundy and Green. Unfortunately, you'll probably cover it up with an S22 Ultra case so you protect your $1,200 investment and have an S Pen slot. But a case does solve the issue of dust and grime surrounding the camera sensors. Overall, the S22 Ultra does look like a premium phone.

Both phones have similar curved displays, with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz LTPO displays, meaning they have smooth scrolling but can also dip to slow refresh rates to save battery life. Where Samsung wins is in brightness, hitting 1,750 max or 1,350 HDR while the Pixel 7 Pro only hits 1,500 and 1,000, respectively. To be clear, the Pixel 6 Pro looks awful in direct sunlight, barely hitting 800 nits at peak. So even though Google "loses" here, it's not nearly as deficient as before.

Both phones also benefit from IP68 water protection, Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back glass, and stereo audio speakers. Technically the Galaxy S22 Ultra has Victus+ protection, but Gorilla has never explained what the difference in quality is between these two standards, so it's hard to say how much more durable Samsung's phones are.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Pro Operating system Android 12 (One UI 4.1) Android 13 (Pixel UI) Dimensions 163.3 mm x 77.9 mm x 8.9 mm 162.9mm x 76.6mm x 8.9mm Weight 229g 212g Display 6.8-inches Edge, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 3088 x 1440 1-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling (game mode) 6.7-inch, 1440 x 3120 resolution (512 ppi), LTPO OLED, 10-120Hz refresh rate Brightness 1,350 nits (HDR); 1,750 nits (peak brightness) 1,000 nits (HDR); 1,500 nits (peak brightness) Colors Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy Samsung.com exclusive: Red, Blue, Grey Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 3GHz Cortex X1, 3 Cortex A710 (2.5GHz), 4 Cortex A55 (1.8GHz); Adreno 730 GPU Google Tensor G2: 2.85GHz Dual Cortex X1, 2.35GHz Dual Cortex A78, 1.8GHz Quad Cortex A55; ARM Mali G710 GPU; Titan M2 Security Memory 8GB or 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Charging 45W wired, 15W wireless 30W wired, 12-23W wireless Rear Camera (main) 108MP, ƒ/2.2, 0.8μm, 85-degree-angle 50MP, ƒ/1.85, 1.2μm, 82-degree-angle Rear Camera (ultra-wide) 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.4μm, 120-degree-angle 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.25μm, 125.8-degree-angle Rear Camera (telephoto) 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.12μm, 3x optical zoom 48MP, ƒ/3.5, 0.7μm, 5x optical zoom Rear Camera 4 (telephoto) 10MP, ƒ/4.9, 1.12μm, 10x optical zoom N/A Front Camera 40MP, ƒ/2.2, 80-degree wide-angle 10.8MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22μm Software support Android 16 + 1 additional year of security updates Android 16 + 2 additional years of security updates Security In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner (4x9 mm size) In-display fingerprint scanner (optical) Protection IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus+ IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 sub-6 and mmWave 5G UWB Wi-Fi 6 sub-6 and mmWave 5G UWB Ports USB Type-C USB Type-C

Breaking down the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs is a little tricky because we have yet to put the Google Tensor G2 to the test. Leaker Yogesh Brar tweeted (opens in new tab) that the Pixel 7 Pro hit 1068/3149 in single-core/multi-core Geekbench 5 benchmarks. That's only slightly better than the 1027/2760 result Future Labs got with the 6 Pro, and well behind the 1240/3392 that the S22 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip achieved.

Benchmarks absolutely aren't everything to true phone performance, and Geekbench actually banned Samsung's recent phones due to benchmark manipulation using its Game Optimizing Service. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip has a bad habit of overheating the phones that it powers, so Samsung tried to throttle popular apps to solve the issue. Still despite all this controversy, the S22 Ultra is almost certainly faster for gaming and demanding apps than the Pixel 7 Pro.

How can we be sure without testing it? Because the Tensor G2 is a negligible step up compared to last year's phone. It jumps from two A76 cores to two A78 cores, but only jumps 0.1GHz in clocked speed, and the same dual Cortex X1 cores improve by a mere 0.05GHz while the four A55 cores remain unchanged. Only the new TPU is a step up for machine learning features. With the same 12GB of RAM, you'll get good performance, especially because of Google's AI expertise; but it's not enough to catch up to Samsung.

(Image credit: Google)

Both phones have the same 5,000mAh battery size, just large enough to handle the demands of a flagship phone. We can't say for certain how the Pixel 7 Pro does for battery until we review it and see how the Tensor G2 performs. If it matches the Pixel 6 Pro battery life we'll be thrilled, since it could regularly last across 5-6 hours of screen time, camera use, and plenty of extra idle time before it came close to dying.

For comparison, we do know that the S22 Ultra disappointed us compared to the S21 Ultra, frequently falling into single-digit percentages by day's end after just a few hours of screen time. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has proven to make phones run hot, whereas the less powerful Google Tensor seems to be more efficient. We assume the near-identical G2 will mirror this trait.

As for charging speed, Samsung easily wins the day here with 45W charging — even if you'll have to buy a compatible charger yourself. Google sells a 30W charger for the Pixel series, but the Pixel 6 Pro actually charges closer to 23W, and we suspect that the 7 Pro shares this trait.

In the end, both phones can hit 50% battery in 30 minutes or less, but fully charging either phone is going to take quite a while because the charging speed dips over time to preserve battery life. So even though Samsung charges faster, the Pixel 7 Pro may be a better choice if battery matters because it'll last longer with the same limited charge.

We can only hope that the Pixel 7 Pro has an improved in-display fingerprint sensor compared to the Pixel 6 Pro, which has an unreliable fingerprint sensor that had to be patched multiple times. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra sensor, meanwhile, is speedy and perfectly functional.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Cameras

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We'll update this section with a better shot-for-shot comparison once we actually get to test the Pixel 7 Pro for ourselves. But once again, the Pixel 7 Pro's cameras have nearly identical specs to its predecessor's, which gives us a baseline to compare against the quality to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras.

The Pixel 7 Pro main camera is the same for MP, pixel width, aperture, and field of view, while the ultrawide has an extra 11.8º FOV but matches the other specs. The telephoto lens gets the biggest improvement, hitting 5X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom against 4X/20X on the 6 Pro; and the selfie camera technically dipped in MP slightly but now offers 4K/60Hz video for the first time.

With that out of the way, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro (assuming it at least matches last year's model in quality) are very well matched in camera quality.

Google's main camera wins for capturing details or fast-moving objects, while the S22 Ultra's shutter lag makes it very difficult to catch zooming subjects and its photos can look oversaturated or over-processed at times. The Pixel 6 Pro ultra-wide camera also won in our head-to-head shots.

But don't count the S22 Ultra out just yet. We did a massive Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Pixel 6 Pro nighttime photography test and found that Samsung handled low-light photos better. Google claims that the 7 Pro has "up to two times faster Night Sight processing," so it might make up some ground there. But the S22 Ultra also handled macro photography better, as well as captured far-away details better. Google may hit 5X/30X zoom now, but Samsung's telephoto lens hits 10X optical or 100X digital, giving it an insane level of detail for far-away objects.

We'll have to see if the Pixel 7 Pro can make up some ground in these areas. But Google does have the edge for unique camera features. Some, like Magic Eraser and Night Sight, have Samsung equivalents. But other modes like Real Tone, Face Unblur, and Cinematic Blur are features that Samsung hasn't offered just yet.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Google)

If you're on a budget and don't have a good carrier or trade-in deal, the answer to this question is simple: the Pixel 7 Pro will save you a few hundred dollars and give you comparable display quality and photography, better battery life, and decently sufficient performance compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Otherwise, you'll want to wait until we can officially review the Pixel 7 Pro and make sure it lives up to the quality of its predecessor's hardware — and hopefully improves on its notoriously buggy software. It'll take a little time to determine whether cellular and security issues persist with this new model.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is a known quantity. It's fast, has dominant camera quality compared to the other best Android phones, a beautifully bright display with a stylus, and a polarizing design that's not built for small hands but will thrill fans of the Galaxy Note series.

Really, your choice will depend on whether you prefer One UI for its customizability or stock Android for its simplicity, more than anything else. Otherwise, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro are surprisingly comparable.

