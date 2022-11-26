Get our favorite cheap Android phone for just $5 per month with this Black Friday Verizon deal

As you might have noticed, all of the biggest retailers have launched epic Black Friday sales that could save you a ton of cash this holiday season, but you might not have realized that quite a few wireless carriers are getting in on the action as well. We're here to fill you in on a particularly tempting offer from Verizon that'll give you one of our favorite phones for cheap. Add a new line with one of the carrier's eligible 5G Unlimited plans and they'll hook you up with a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for a mere $5 per month (opens in new tab) for 36 months. No kidding.

Verizon's 5G Start, Do More, Play More, and Get More plans are all eligible for the deal, and you'll be saving a total of $319.99 over 36 months. Not too shabby for a device that we've selected time and time again as the best cheap Android phone that money can buy. Typically retailing for around $499.99, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G boasts a stunning AMOLED 120Hz display, some nearly flagship-quality cameras, and a very-respectable 5,000mAh battery that should last well over a day on a single charge.

All four of the wireless plans included in the deal come with reliable 5G coverage provided by Verizon's massive network, and two of the plans — Get More and Play More — come with additional entertainment perks like the Disney+ streaming bundle, which comes with instant access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ at no cost to you. All things said and done, you're looking at one of the best Black Friday Verizon deals that we've seen all year.

If you're not interested in changing up your wireless service at this time, fear not: there are plenty of other great Black Friday phone deals worth checking out while you're here.