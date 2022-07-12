Get a Pixel 6 Pro for the price of a regular Pixel 6 on Prime Day

Pixel fans rejoice, because the Google Pixel 6 Pro is on sale for Prime Day for $200 off the regular asking price. That's like buying a Pixel 6 and getting a free upgrade to a Pixel 6 Pro!

The Pixel 6 Pro offers quite a few upgrades over the regular Pixel 6, including a larger screen with curved edges and a 120Hz LTPO panel, a bigger battery, a better front-facing camera, and an additional third periscope camera on the back that lets you zoom in up to 20x away.

This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Google's excellent Pixel 6 Pro, which is consistently ranked as one of the best Android phones (opens in new tab). It's also one of the best Prime Day smartphone deals (opens in new tab) around, getting you an upgrade to the next model for free.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: was $899, now $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the Pixel 6 Pro for the same price as a Pixel 6 on Prime Day. The Pixel 6 Pro adds in a 4x optical zoom camera on the back, an upgraded selfie camera on the front, a better display with 120Hz refresh rate, and even a bigger battery to boot.

Or maybe you'd like to save even more money by bundling Google Pixel Buds (opens in new tab) with your new Pixel 6 Pro? You're in luck because this Prime Day earbud deal (opens in new tab) will get you a whopping $220 off the regular bundle price of a Pixel 6 Pro with Pixel Buds.

That's a total of $778 for the Pixel 6 Pro with the Pixel Buds, meaning you'll still save $121 off the regular price of a Pixel 6 Pro and get the gift of an amazing pair of earbuds by Google on top of it.

These are some of the best earbuds (opens in new tab) you can buy and they work perfectly with Google's Pixel series of phones. Just power them on, tap the pair button that appears on your Pixel 6 Pro's display, and you'll be listening to your favorite tunes in no time.

Google's Pixel Buds also have Google Assistant features built right in, so you can talk to your assistant without even looking at your phone's screen. You can do that and so much more with the Pixel Buds, and now it's more affordable than ever thanks to Prime Day!