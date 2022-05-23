The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be getting this year's best processor

What you need to know

Benchmarks purportedly show the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a processor faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The GeekBench results show a 20-25% performance improvement over the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is also said to be 30% more power-efficient, which could lead to much better battery life.

Hot on the heels of the announcement of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 comes the rumor that Samsung will be employing the chip in its next-generation foldables when they're expected to launch later this Summer. A leaked GeekBench listing shows that the Galaxy Z Flip 4, model SM-F721U, will be powered by a processor that's clocked higher than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Those leaked benchmarks come from GalaxyClub (via SamMobile) and show that Samsung could likely employ Qualcomm's latest, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, for the company's upcoming foldables. GeekBench listings have been known to be wrong, and Samsung was caught cheating with benchmark results in the past but has since issued fixes for all phones involved. It's likely future phones, such as a potential Galaxy Z Flip 4, would also have these patches in place.

(Image credit: GalaxyClub)

Comparing the results from this leak with the results from a Galaxy Z Flip 3 show a 25% improvement in single-core scores and a 20% improvement in multi-core scores for the Z Flip 4. That's a bit different from our own in-house testing of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which didn't show as much of an improvement in single-core scores but lines up with expectations from the multi-core test.

But performance improvements aren't the big hope for Galaxy Z Flip 3 users, who have struggled with battery life on that phone since day one. This Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is said to be 30% more power-efficient and, coupled with the rumor of the Flip 4 getting a bigger battery, could mean that battery life isn't as much of a concern for this year's clamshell foldable from Samsung.