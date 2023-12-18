One UI 6 (Android 14) for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 starts rolling out in the US

What you need to know

One UI 6 (Android 14) is rolling out on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 in the U.S. for carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and Metro by T-Mobile.

The Flip 3 and Fold 3 are also receiving it in the U.S. for carrier-locked variants, as well.

All four devices grab Android 14 nearly a month after the Flip 5 and Fold 5, but all eyes are looking ahead to what One UI 6.1 may hold in store.

We've crossed the mid-December mark and a few of Samsung's past-gen foldables are finally grabbing the latest major OS update.

The One UI 6 (Android 14) update is rolling out onto the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, courtesy of Verizon (via SamMobile). Those in the U.S. with the clamshell should find update version UP1A.231005.007.F721 while those with the book-style foldable will see UP1A.231005.007.F936. Users should prepare for quite a hefty 3GB or so download.

The update has landed on other carriers such as T-Mobile and MetroPCS. Unlocked carrier units haven't received it yet, nor have those involved in the beta, but that should change as the week progresses.

Additionally, the Flip 3 and Fold 3 were also spotted receiving the One UI 6 update, as well. SamMobile reports the update is slowly becoming available in the U.S. for the Flip 3, bearing version number F711USQU5HWL1. Owners of a Fold 3 will find version F926USQU4HWL1, but only for carrier-locked variants of the device, for now.

As usual, your devices should automatically download and prepare to install the latest OS. If you're curious, head into your Settings > Software updates > Download and install to check and see if it's available manually.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

These four past-gen foldables receive a stable One UI 6 experience nearly a month after the brand's current-gen devices. There's quite a bit new with Samsung's Android 14 skin, such as the revamped Quick Settings and Quick Panel menu. There are several new customization options users will find for their Galaxy devices' lock screens, too.

Some new AI capabilities for cameras were included with the Android 14 update as Samsung looks to improve its Enhance X app, making it easier for users to edit and optimize photos.

With the latest software arriving, we're immediately looking ahead to the release of One UI 6.1, possibly in January. Some leaks suggest the Korean OEM will pack even more ways for users to protect their batteries, while another batch speculated features that give us Pixel 8 vibes.