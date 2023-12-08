Samsung may soon give you more ways to protect your phone's battery with One UI 6.1

What you need to know

A tipster on X leaked information regarding Samsung's One UI 6.1 update, stating its battery health-focused feature could be renamed to "Battery Protection."

The name change may also hold new features for users such as "Basic," "Adapt," and "Max."

The leaker added new wallpaper customization could roll in and AI could play a part in the tools users receive.

Samsung's Android 14 skin is still rolling out on its many Galaxy devices, but that isn't stopping leaks from spilling what One UI 6.1 could contain.

According to Tarun Vats on X, Samsung's One UI 6.1 update could feature improved protection measures for its batteries. Currently available as a "Protect Battery" toggle on Galaxy phones, the company will seemingly rename the function to "Battery Protection" with a few added selections: Basic, Adapt, and Max.

The leak states that "Basic" battery protection stops further charging at 100% but will resume if the device falls to 95%. "Adapt" relies on the user's daily cadence as the device will charge 80% during the night and finish just before you typically wake, similar to what's available on other Android phones.

"Max" battery protection will ensure your device charges no further than 80%. It's not unusual to hear that, for the longevity of your phone's battery, it's best not to let it drop below 20% and only to charge it to about 80%. Samsung seems to be furthering this by giving users a little more control over their device's charging behavior.

Another leak by Vats suggests One UI 6.1 will contain an evolution of "Wallpaper services." The tipster claims "more customization" is on the horizon and starts to speculate AI could play a part, which would make sense after the Galaxy AI announcement. If AI does play a part, perhaps it could echo Google's AI-generated wallpapers on the Pixel 8 series.

Of course, we'll have to wait for any official announcements of such changes — and that may come quite soon. Vats floated the theory the Korean OEM could roll out One UI 6.1 sometime in January. Funnily enough, the Galaxy S24 series is rumored to launch in mid-January.

We've got a bit of time to wait and see what Samsung does. In the meantime, One UI 6 (Android 14) brings in quite a few feature refreshments for its Galaxy ecosystem, such as a redefined Quick Panel, new emojis, and new customization for the lock screen. Additionally, Samsung's refinement-focused Good Lock 6 update is slated to arrive alongside One UI 6. However, its integration of LockStar and Clock Face on the lock screen is primed for a 6.1 update timeframe.