Galaxy S24 listing has us less than impressed with charging speeds

What you need to know

The Galaxy S24 series appeared in the 3C Certification database sporting some unchanged charging specifications.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus appear to retain the 45W charging while the vanilla model retains its 25W from the S23 series.

Previous rumors have spoken about small, incremental battery capacity increases for the S24 Plus and base model.

Samsung's next flagship series is making its certification rounds, and its latest appearance gives us some better insights on charging speeds. According to MyFixGuide, Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has appeared on the 3C Certification website, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra (model SM-S9280) apparently sporting 45W charging.

Meanwhile, the S24 Plus, model number SM-S9260, is listed with the same wattage. Furthermore, the base Galaxy S24 model listing states it'll probably arrive with 25W charging, as well.

As a bit of extra information, Samsung's 3C Certification page details that none of its upcoming smartphones will offer a power adapter in the box. This is pretty standard with Samsung phones, so that's nothing too surprising.

(Image credit: MyFixGuide)

None of this is particularly new. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus both featured 45W fast charging. Moreover, the base S23 model also featured 25W charging, much like the upcoming S24. The same was true for the Galaxy S22 series.

Moreover, leaks from July speculate that the S24 Plus battery would rise to a 4,900mAh capacity. If that's to be believed, that would mark a 200mAh capacity boost for the middle child of the series. The upcoming Ultra model was mentioned, though it looks like Samsung might continue to feature the same 5,000mAh capacity battery for it.

Meanwhile, the leaked battery capacity for the smaller Galaxy S24 points to a 4,000mAh capacity, marking a 100mAh increase compared to its predecessor.

Samsung's next S series is expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. So, while the battery numbers point to marginal increases for some models, the SoC could further bolster their strength through efficiency enhancements for longer-lasting batteries despite the number.