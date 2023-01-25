The Galaxy S23 series may get a price bump in Europe but not the US

What you need to know

A recent rumor gives some insight into the possible prices of the European Galaxy S23 series devices.

The 12/512GB (RAM/internal storage) S23 Ultra may cost €1589 in Spain, with the base S23 model possibly receiving a €959 price tag.

The leaks did not include the recently rumored 1TB option of the S23 Ultra, which may only launch select markets.

Consumers looking to get their hands on the latest Samsung flagship model may find interest in the latest rumors.

WinFuture's Roland Quandt tweeted the alleged prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones. The supposed prices of the RAM/internal storage variations were taken from a Spanish retailer in Europe and give consumers outside of the U.S. something to play with as we continue to move toward launch.

Galaxy S23 8/128GB: €959

Galaxy S23 8/256GB: €1019

Galaxy S23+ 8/256GB: €1209

Galaxy S23+ 8/512GB: €1329

Galaxy S23 Ultra 8/256GB: €1409

Galaxy S23 Ultra 12/512GB: €1589

Quandt explains that the price in Germany and Benelux may be €949 for the base S23 model and €1399 for the base S23 Ultra device, which means we could see slight variations across Europe. Also, users chimed in to inquire about the 1TB version of the S23 Ultra and its price. Quandt had nothing to leak about that, but since last week's massive Galaxy S23 series spec leak, we're at least expecting there to be a 1TB version of the Ultra model that could possibly launch in select markets only.

Taking the leak at face value, the prices are varied from Spain to Germany and Benelux, which Quandt attributes to the different taxes and other things in those respective countries. However, the pricing of these phones in Europe does appear to have been given a slight price hike when compared to last year's release.

Several of these phones may receive a little over €100 price increase, as one user pointed out when comparing the price of the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra 256GB models to the rumored prices.

To speak on Europe specifically, there were rumors that Samsung's launch in the continent would deliver an exclusive high-frequency variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. Speeds for this SoC were clocked at 3.36GHz, only slightly higher than the 3.2GHz of the regular Qualcomm flagship chip for other countries.

While the suggested prices give us at least something to chew on until Samsung's Unpacked event on February 1, it's not really indicative of what U.S. consumers can expect. It was rumored by a user on Reddit who posted an image of an internal Verizon document that seems to spill the beans on the Galaxy S23 series price in the U.S. (via GSMArena). The image details the Galaxy S23 Ultra (DM3) may see a $1,199 price, the S23+ (DM2) may be priced at $999, and the S23 could see a $799 tag. These prices are basically the same as the Galaxy S22 series, so those in the U.S. may not see that slight European price charge.

These leaked prices for the U.S. do appear to be based on the 8/256GB options of the new phones, except for the standard S22, which is expected to offer a 128GB model. Furthermore, the prices can be played with a bit, considering Samsung has started accepting preorders for the new devices. Consumers can solidify one device and receive $50 in credit when preordering one device or double that when reserving two.

