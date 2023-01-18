Massive Galaxy S23 spec leak reveals just about everything before Samsung can

What you need to know

The specifications for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra have leaked.

It seemingly confirms a 200MP main shooter on the Ultra, support for 45W fast charging, and an idea of its RAM/internal storage options.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ share a triple camera array and an increase in battery size.

Samsung's Unpacked event will be on February 1 in San Francisco, California.

The latest round of rumors for the Galaxy S23 series feels like we've skipped through time, as it bears pretty much all the specs.

The new leaks come from WinFuture as the apparent specifications sheet for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and the higher-end Galaxy S23 Ultra phones are detailed. Beginning with the S23 Ultra, its pretty official-looking specifications sheet strikes again on its previously rumored size. It looks like the Ultra model may deliver consumers a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The cameras are what many are clamoring to know more about, and the leaked spec sheet may have confirmed that. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is detailed to feature a 200MP main shooter alongside a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens, and another 10MP 10x optical zoom telephoto lens. The report mentions the front-facing camera may be lowered from a 40MP unit to a 12MP shooter.

The alleged spec sheet for the Ultra model mentions the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that we've known for quite a while now. Aside from that, the sheet gives us an idea of what RAM/storage pairings consumers may see come launch. Apparently, the S23 Ultra will feature two RAM sizes: 8GB and 12GB. For its internal storage, buyers may find three options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Past rumors about the Ultra's supposed battery size may ring true, as the spec sheet mentions the device may come with a 5,000mAh battery. However, it looks like consumers may see support for 45W fast charging, which is pretty much unchanged from previous models.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Slipping down the series, WinFuture also touched on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ models. These two devices have some varying differences among them, with the Galaxy S23+ seemingly delivering a 6.6-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Plus variant will feature three cameras on its back: a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens.

The S23+ spec sheet goes on to mention its alleged RAM/internal storage options, which appear to be limited this year to 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Much like the previous battery rumor for the Ultra model, the S23+ was speculated to receive a battery upgrade, and its spec sheet doubles down on that. Consumers may find a little more life in the S23+ as it offers a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The base Galaxy S23 model is widely the same as its Plus variant with some slight changes to the numbers. The device is rumored to come with a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This model also offers the same three cameras and RAM as the S23+.

That said, internal storage will also be limited here, as consumers will apparently have to choose between 128GB and 256GB, which may be a bummer for anyone seeking a smaller phone with a lot of storage. Fortunately, the rumor about the S23's battery getting bumped up looks a little more believable, as the leaked spec sheet mentions a 3,900mAh battery. But it doesn't look like its charging speed will be anything to write home about, as it's unchanged from the 25W available on the previous device.

Both the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will feature the same flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform as their Ultra counterpart.

While it feels like we've skipped forward a couple of weeks, Samsung's Unpacked event will be on February 1 in San Francisco, California. It'll be there that we'll know for sure what the Galaxy S23 series will offer us in 2023 and how much Samsung plans to charge for its latest flagships.

