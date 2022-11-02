Forget Black Friday, the Google Pixel 6a is currently cheaper than its ever been

November 25th is still a few weeks away, but we're already seeing some pretty eye-catching Black Friday deals from all over the web, such as this Amazon offer that slashes a whopping 33% off (opens in new tab) the price of the Google Pixel 6a. Not only is this an impressive discount on a phone that's only been out for a few months, but it's also the cheapest that the Pixel 6a has ever been — no strings attached.

Get the Google Pixel 6a for just $299 today

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Black Friday is just around the corner, but you can already save 33% on the top-rated Google Pixel 6a, a powerful little smartphone that expertly balances value with premium performance. This is the cheapest that the phone has ever been, so why wait until the holiday hits to pick out your new favorite device?

The Google Pixel 6a typically retails for around $449, offering flagship quality specs such as the Google Tensor chipset, excellent cameras, and amazing haptics in a sleek and affordable package. We've been keeping track of the best Google Pixel 6a deals since the phone first hit store shelves last July, but most of the offers we've found so far require trading in an old device or adding a line to your wireless service. That's why this Black Friday deal is so compelling: it's a straight discount, simply add the device to your cart and the savings are yours.

Although we don't know who made the first move, a ton of other retailers are now carving $150 off the unlocked smartphone as well. Best Buy, Target, and even Google themselves are getting in on the action; a healthy dose of competition that puts you in the driver's seat. Check out a link to the deal above, and if you're looking to complete more of your holiday shopping early, check out our Black Friday deals live blog.

Now that you've got your hands on the Google Pixel 6a, protect your new device with one of the best Pixel 6a cases.