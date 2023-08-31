Five epic Labor Day deals for under $100 — handpicked for our readers

Labor Day deals are great and all, but what's the point of buying a discounted device when you end up spending hundreds of dollars anyway? Sometimes you just want something cheap and useful, so we've picked out five great gadgets that are currently selling for $100 or less over Labor Day weekend.

I've been hunting down deals for years, and suffice to say, 2023 has been one of the best years I've seen for discounted tech, especially for devices in this price range. The offers below range from brand new smart speakers to indoor security cameras, wireless earbuds, and even a smart TV. Keep reading to see what I'm talking about, and don't forget that Labor Day falls on Monday, September 4th this year — which means you don't have a lot of time to buy.

These five Labor Day deals are all under $100

1. Amazon Echo Pop: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon Amazon is slashing 38% off their new Echo Pop, a stylish little smart speaker that lets you listen to music, call friends and family, and check the weather with simple voice commands. The Echo Pop has never been cheaper than it is right now, so don't wait too long. Price check: Best Buy - $24.99

2. Jabra Elite 4 Active: $119.99 $79.99 at Best Buy Jabra is one of our favorite makers of wireless earbuds, and while the Elite 4 Active are nothing spectacular, they come with active noise cancellation, great sound quality and battery life, and they're currently selling for just 80 bucks at Best Buy. You'll also get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and four months of SiriusXM streaming, which is a steal in its own right. Price check: Amazon - $79.99

3. Insignia 32" Class F20 Series Fire TV: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a new smart TV but you don't want to spend a ton of cash, check out this deal that drops 40% off the price of this best-selling F20 Series Fire TV from Insignia. It's not going to win any awards for features, but you'll still get 720p resolution, a slim 32-inch construction, and Alexa voice controls. All of this for 90 bucks? Count me in. Price check: Best Buy - $89.99

4. Blink Mini (3 Pack): $99.98 $63.99 at Amazon Give your home's security an upgrade for cheap this weekend with an Amazon deal that carves 35% off the 3-pack of Blink Mini indoor cameras. These discreet cams capture video in 1080p HD, plus you get night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio.