Epic Amazon deal: get the Google Pixel 6a for a record low price of $370

Google's newest A-series smartphone has only been on store shelves for about a month, and yet we're already seeing some incredible Pixel 6a deals that prove you don't need to spend much to get an excellent Android device. Case in point: you can head to Amazon today and grab the Google Pixel 6a for just $369.99 (opens in new tab), a considerable drop from its usual $449 price tag and the cheapest that the phone has ever been.

Because the smartphone is so new, most Google Pixel 6a deals require some kind of action on your part, such as trading in an old device or adding a new line to your wireless service, so we were pretty shocked to see this dramatic price cut so early in the game. With its stunning AMOLED display, premium cameras, and lightning-fast Google Tensor processor, the Pixel 6a truly stands out from other cheap Android phones. Even just a few years ago, you wouldn't expect to find specs like this in a phone that costs less than $500, but Google has joined the ranks of tech companies that are redefining what a cheap smartphone can do.

Keep reading for a link to the deal, but you don't need to stop there. The entire Pixel 6 lineup seems to be experiencing remarkable price cuts at Amazon. The Google Pixel 6, for instance, is selling for just $469.99 (opens in new tab) (a 22% drop), while the Pixel 6 Pro is seeing a truly legendary 31% price cut, a discount that drops the price of the premium phone down just $615.99 (opens in new tab). You can find these offers and more in our guide to the best Google Pixel 6 deals of the month. Happy hunting!

Google Pixel 6a: $449 $369.99 at Amazon. The Google Pixel 6a was just released at the end of July, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing the price of the phone down to a mere $370. That means that for less than 400 bucks, you can snag a 2022 smartphone that boasts a beautiful AMOLED display, premium camera software, and fast performance thanks to Google's very own Tensor chipset. It's hard to say how long this deal will last, so I wouldn't wait too long to make your move.

Even with that massive price cut, don't forget to protect your new smartphone with one of the best Google Pixel 6a cases.