Don't wait! This may be your last chance to get $700 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra during Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale
No trade-in required!
Honestly, I thought the major discounts would quiet down and I'd get to relax after Black Friday, but Best Buy just dropped a Cyber Monday deal that shouldn't be missed if you're still in the market for a new phone. Grab a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and activate the phone at Best Buy via Verizon or AT&T, and you'll get a whopping $700 off. That sends the price of the powerful 2022 device crashing down to just $499.99, no trade-in required.
If you aren't familiar, the groundbreaking Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was arguably the most powerful phone released last year, boasting the efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the ability to record video in 8K resolution, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with an S Pen stylus encased directly in the phone. It was peak luxury in 2022, and at $1,199.99 for the 128GB version, it was priced accordingly. That's why this discount is such a big deal! At just around $500, the S22 Ultra is now almost in budget phone territory, and all you need to do is activate it at Best Buy.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB:
$1,119.99 $499.99 with activation at Best Buy
Head to Best Buy during the Cyber Monday sale and pick up the Galaxy S22 Ultra and you'll get $700 off when you activate it via Verizon or AT&T. They'll even throw in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, just for kicks!
It's hard to know how long this deal will hang around, but with Cyber Monday ending soon, I wouldn't wait too long if you're interested.
Price comparison: Walmart - $859 | Amazon - $895
Don't want to activate?
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB:
$1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy
If you don't want to activate your S22 Ultra through Best Buy, I'd skip that phone altogether and go straight for the unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra. This powerful device improves on its predecessor in almost every way, and it's currently $300 off at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale.
Price comparison: Amazon - $899 | Samsung - $1,119.99
