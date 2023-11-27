Don't wait! This may be your last chance to get $700 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra during Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale

Honestly, I thought the major discounts would quiet down and I'd get to relax after Black Friday, but Best Buy just dropped a Cyber Monday deal that shouldn't be missed if you're still in the market for a new phone. Grab a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and activate the phone at Best Buy via Verizon or AT&T, and you'll get a whopping $700 off. That sends the price of the powerful 2022 device crashing down to just $499.99, no trade-in required.

If you aren't familiar, the groundbreaking Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was arguably the most powerful phone released last year, boasting the efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the ability to record video in 8K resolution, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with an S Pen stylus encased directly in the phone. It was peak luxury in 2022, and at $1,199.99 for the 128GB version, it was priced accordingly. That's why this discount is such a big deal! At just around $500, the S22 Ultra is now almost in budget phone territory, and all you need to do is activate it at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1,119.99 $499.99 with activation at Best Buy Head to Best Buy during the Cyber Monday sale and pick up the Galaxy S22 Ultra and you'll get $700 off when you activate it via Verizon or AT&T. They'll even throw in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, just for kicks! It's hard to know how long this deal will hang around, but with Cyber Monday ending soon, I wouldn't wait too long if you're interested. Price comparison: Walmart - $859 | Amazon - $895

Don't want to activate?